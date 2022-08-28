TikTok star Anna Paul event in Perth shut down after fans collapsed in huge crowd

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

Police have canceled a meet-and-greet for OnlyFans and TikTok sensation Anna Paul after more than 300 rowdy fans stormed a mall and paramedics were called in to help with collapsing customers.

Hundreds of teens descended on the pop-up in Perth’s CBD on Sunday for the chance to see the 23-year-old influencer, described as Australian Kim Kardashian, as she travels around the country.

Footage posted to social media shows hordes of followers crammed shoulder-to-shoulder outside the Stax store, an activewear brand promoted by Paul, on Hay Street, shouting ‘Anna!’ scan. as they waited to catch a glimpse of the star.

But WA police were forced to intervene when “tensions” arose after some attendees reportedly “jumped in line” as a huge crowd gathered at the venue.

Police canceled a pop-up event in Perth to meet influencer Anna Paul (pictured) after hundreds of teens arrived on the scene

“Police went to a clothing store in Hay Street Mall at the request of store management as the store expected about 200 to 300 people to attend an event that was publicized on social media,” the WA Police Department said.

‘There was a considerably larger audience than expected. Tensions among some parts of the crowd were noted to be mounting over allegations of ‘jumping in line’.

“Police called St John Ambulance for help after several people collapsed and needed medical attention.”

The event was expected to take place from noon to 4 p.m. but was canceled early, with officers dispersing fans from the area.

WA Police said the event was canceled after consultations with store management “due to crowd size,” “lack of appropriate security” and insufficient capabilities to cope with the higher-than-expected numbers.

Paul released a statement on Instagram just after noon saying that police have ordered organizers to close the event due to concerns about crowds.

“For security reasons, the Western Australian Police Force had to stop the meet and greet in Perth early,” she wrote.

“It became a huge security risk… thank you for being great… I’m so sorry we tried our best to cooperate with the police, but it got too much.”

Anna has spent the past week on a meet-and-greet tour of Sydney, Melbourne and Perth

The Queenslander, who has a total of seven million followers on TikTok and Instagram, spent the past week touring Sydney and Melbourne with crazy devotees.

Similar scenes were captured at both events as enamored fans flocked to see her, carrying gifts including flowers, letters, posters and clothing.

The meet-and-greet in Perth was her last stop, where she would promote her new partnership with Stax and personally sell items from her collection that are not normally available to WA consumers.

Disappointed fans flocked online after being sent home to complain about the “disorganized” situation, with some reports starting to queue as early as 6am.

‘So S. I’m not really disappointed,” one person wrote.

“I was there and I’m so angry!” added another.

“I felt like crying,” said a third.

Paul started out as a lip-sync artist on TikTok before embarking on a lucrative career posting content to the subscription-based site Only Fans, where she is one of the highest earners.

As of April, her net worth was estimated at $6 to $7 million, including her lavish waterfront mansion on the Gold Coast.