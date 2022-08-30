TikTok star Anna Paul breaks silence over fan event shutdown at Stax pop up, Perth

A TikTok and OnlyFans star whose meet and greet with fans has fallen into chaos has broken her silence to address the fiasco and lessons learned.

Western Australia police said they had no choice but to close the event in Perth on Sunday and told influencer Anna Paul they hadn’t seen scenes like this since pop singer Justin Bieber last performed at a concert.

Hundreds of teens descended on a pop-up shop for activewear label Stax to see the 23-year-old influencer, described as Australian Kim Kardashian.

As the crowd spiraled out of control, police intervened and closed the event after some attendees were crushed and trampled.

Flanked by two of her team, Paul took to social media Monday night to apologize for ‘accidentally shutting down’ Perth and explaining why they had to cancel the event shortly after it started.

She also defended Stax, who was massively beaten back by outraged fans over the way the event was handled.

An emotional Paul insists Stax and her security team notified police for Sunday after previous events in Sydney and Melbourne attracted hundreds more fans than expected.

“Before Perth, we were like let’s tell the police, put in extra security and make sure everyone is ready,” she said.

“The police knew from the start. They were excited!’

“They were like ‘let’s do it, we’re here for you’. The police were on our side.’

“Stax ordered so much security I thought it was overkill.”

“We started with the meet and greet, and it was good for the first 20 minutes, but then the police said, ‘We have to stop this. There are just too many people.’

“The last time (they) saw something like that was before a Justin Bieber concert. They said, ‘We’ve never seen anything like this and we need to stop this for safety reasons.’

She added that Stax owners have offered to order additional security, which was turned down by police.

They said, ‘We can’t let it go on for another 20 seconds. I’m sorry we have to stop,” Paul recalls.

“The reason we then worked with the police to shut it down as quickly as possible is because we didn’t want anything bad to happen, because your safety is our number one priority.”

“We were so disappointed and we feel like we let you down, but we wanted to make the event free. We didn’t want you to pay to come and see us.’

Paul said the most important thing is that no one was seriously injured.

“That’s all we cared about. We are so grateful for that.’

Paul insists that future events be better organized and managed.

“It should have been a ticket, and we know we will definitely be hosting it for a much wider audience now and in the future. Because we honestly had no idea how it was going to end,” she said.

Dozens camped outside the store overnight to be first in line, which had grown to several thousand by 7 a.m., five hours before the event was set to begin.

Stax apologized for the cancellation, sparking outrage from devastated fans who missed it, and others who were caught on the eye.

“It was very disappointing,” Tiffashleigh explained to TikTok.

“I just wasted five hours of my day meeting Anna Paul, which I couldn’t even get to.”

She arrived at 7 a.m., well before chaos broke out three and a half hours later.

Those in the queue were marked with a number to avoid similar scenes that happened in Melbourne a few days earlier.

“It was fun, and chilled and calm. I befriended girls in front and behind me,” Tiffy recalls.

“We were playing games and watching TikToks.”

“Between seven and ten a really long line started to develop and around 10:30 a.m. a man with a camera started filming the long line down the street.

“Everyone thought it was Anna and started pushing and screaming, and then the chaos started.”

She claimed the crowd was pushed “like sardines” to the side of the street as more police arrived.

“People were constantly pushing you from behind, so you literally had no choice but to push the person in front of you forward even if you didn’t want to or you got trampled and fell,” she recalls.

“The police told me and a few other girls that four people had collapsed and a few were trampled,” she said.

“There was a girl in the Stax store who was being treated by paramedics.”

Tiffy summed up the day as very disappointing when she aimed for the activewear label.

“Stax really had to organize the event, it seemed like the police and city guards didn’t even know this event was happening,” she said.

“A lot of agents said, ‘We didn’t even know this was happening and the company hadn’t told us.’

Her memory of events led to further backlash against Stax.

Stax had to do better. Knowing how young many of Anna’s fans are, they’ve created a really unsafe environment,” commented one viewer.

Another added: ‘Stax is definitely to blame here, and they tried to put the blame on the police, but they were the ones who were negligent with their event.’

