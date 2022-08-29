TikTok sensation Hasbulla punches seven foot Shaquille O’Neal on superyacht in Sydney

<!–

He is the social media sensation who has racked up 4.7 billion views on TikTok.

And over the weekend, Hasbulla Magomedov proved that he can deliver a vicious blow, despite standing at four feet.

The 19-year-old, who has dwarfism and is known for his childlike appearance, pretended to knock out 6-foot-tall basketball star Shaquille O’Neal as the pair enjoyed their time on a superyacht around Sydney Harbour.

Three-foot-four TikTok sensation Hasbulla pretended to hit seven-foot Shaquille O’Neal as they enjoyed a superyacht around Sydney Harbor over the weekend

In hilarious images shared with Rent prestigeOn Saturday’s Instagram account, Hasbulla is seen sneaking up to the former Lakers player before tapping him on the shoulder and pretending to knock him out with a mighty punch.

Shaq goes along with the joke and pretends to fall over to the amusement of other guests.

Hasbulla rose to fame in late 2020 when he started posting videos on Instagram and TikTok where he performed daring stunts and pranks.

With his unique look and confident demeanor, Hasbulla quickly amassed a huge online following.

Hasbulla landed in Australia on Saturday for his first-ever speaking tour.

He recently reminded fans that no matter how difficult life gets, it’s important to stay optimistic.

In July he said: The Sydney Morning Herald: ‘People always complain about things in life, but I try to enjoy every day and do the things I like. You really have to stay positive.’

Despite his undeniable success, Hasbulla admits that fame comes at a price.

“Life has gotten better on the one hand, on the other it has become more complex,” he told the publication.

“I think people can see that I’ve worked hard to create a life for myself that I’m proud of, and I’m very grateful to my fans and I support them too.”

Hasbulla was born with growth hormone deficiency, a condition known as dwarfism, which causes him to have an abnormally short stature with normal body proportions.

Since gaining notoriety, Hasbulla has attracted attention by challenging prominent UFC stars to fights, including MMA champion Conor McGregor.

He has also befriended Russian MMA fighter Khabib Nurmagomedov, leading to fans calling him “Mini Khabib.”

In December 2021, he dipped his toe into the fledgling NFT market by launching a cartoon that resembled him.

Hasbulla is scheduled to speak in Sydney on August 29 and 30 and Melbourne on August 31 and September 1.

The tour also includes an exclusive meet and greet with the social media star.