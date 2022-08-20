TikTok sensation Charli D’Amelio is here to share her back-to-campus favorites for the year ahead
As you prepare to head back to campus, it’s time to load up on the essentials you’ll need to get you through the semester. Amazon has teamed up with a slew of influencers who have rounded up some of their style and tech favorites for the school year. Among them is Charli D’Amelio, the social media darling known for everything from her burgeoning music career to her family’s reality show.
At just 21 years old, the TikTok sensation has a fantastic sense of style. Her carefully curated collection of affordable pieces is perfect whether you’re a freshman moving into a dorm or a senior settling into an apartment.
This cute and colorful insulated cup will keep drinks hot or cold for hours and add a touch of style to your day.
It’s also leak-proof, so you’ll never have to worry about spills as you trek across campus.
Start the right way with the Simple Modern Insulated Drinking Cup. This reusable accessory has an opening flap and a straw and is available in dozens of fun colors and prints. It keeps a drink cold for up to 24 hours and a drink hot for up to eight hours. It’s also leak-proof, so you can take it with you with confidence.
Charli D’Amelio has teamed up with Amazon to launch a collection of her back-to-college favorites, perfect for helping you get into the semester in comfort and style.
D’Amelio’s favorites range from beautiful home decor to essential accessories that will make campus life so much easier. Many of her finds are even suitable for the study of the commuter. Here are a few that are definitely worth mentioning.
There is no doubt that the Beats Fit Pro wireless earbuds are truly among the best of the best. With serious noise canceling capabilities and a comfortable fit, they stay where they belong and look great at the same time.
They are temporarily discounted and perfect for enjoying your favorite music between classes
Leave some space for this chic letter tray and say goodbye to that cluttered desk for good.
In shiny rose gold, it will add a touch of glamor to your living space and offers four drawers to keep your papers where they belong.
Score a great deal on the Apple Watch Series 7. It’s the ideal companion for life on the go – and when you’re on campus, you know how important it is to stay connected.
This is a hands-free way to do just that, and you can choose from discounted GPS or GPS/cellular models.
Many tout the skin benefits of sleeping on a silk pillowcase, such as fewer wrinkles and a smoother complexion.
In addition, this beautiful pillowcase can also help you wake up with fewer knots and tangles in your hair. No more struggling to keep your locks looking presentable before going to class!
It’s the little things that add cozy memories of home, like this pleated round throw pillow that will add instant charm to your dorm or apartment.
From its luscious faux velvet finish to its cute flared pleat, it’s perfectly cuddly — and just right for lounge time or adding a fun accent to your bed. $28.73
Beautiful furniture can really make a dorm room more comfortable. This sideboard and nightstand will add sleek style to your home away from home.
The mid-century influence also adds interesting visual intrigue and elevates your college living space with a more luxurious feel.
Before you know it, you’ll run out of lip glosses and search in vain for dry shampoos. On a crazy morning or before a night out, that can seriously hold you back.
This chic little organizer keeps all your beauty essentials in one place, with multiple drawers and compartments for everything from brushes to cosmetics to jewelry.
A throwback to your high school days when buying a new pencil case was everything, this zippered pencil case is a coordinated companion with plenty of room for highlighters, pens and other essentials.
There’s also a zippered pouch on the inside so you can even use it to lug around other smaller items like lip balm or mini tubes of hand cream.