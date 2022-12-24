TikTok megastar Boogie B killed New Orleans when caught in a crossfire while shopping at grandma’s

A TikTok star with more than a quarter of a million followers has been shot dead after being caught in the crossfire of a shootout while shopping for his grandmother at a New Orleans supermarket.

Brandon “Boogie B” Montrell, 43, a black comedian who posted videos to both Instagram and TikTok, was shot dead Friday outside a Warehouse District supermarket while sitting in his car.

New Orleans police explained how he appeared to have been caught in the crossfire and not the intended target of the shooting between two men in the store’s parking lot.

Police have released surveillance photos of two suspects along with a getaway car in a gray or silver sedan and a photo of a woman they want to question, named Dyamonique Smith. No arrests have yet been made in the case.

He recently lived in LA in an attempt to pursue a career in entertainment, but was back in his hometown of New Orleans to spend the holidays with his mother and grandmother.

On Saturday, Montrell’s mother blew up the city of New Orleans, saying her son’s death was symptomatic of decades of decline.

“My son was not just the victim of a stray bullet,” Montrell’s mother Sherilyn Price said in a statement. “He is the victim of decades of neglect that has left the youth of New Orleans with no hope for a future and no real fear of the consequences.

“It’s time for leaders in our city and everywhere to do their job. It matters who is the president, who is the governor, and who is the mayor.

“Leaders create opportunity – including the ability to live in peace without fear of indiscriminate violence.

“When crime and violence became a concern in New Orleans, Montrell moved to Washington DC and became a comedian,” her statement read.

Police say they were also looking for a gray or silver sedan seen near the shooting

New Orleans police are looking for the suspects, who are considered armed and dangerous

Montrell had returned to his hometown to spend Christmas with his family, but was fatally shot while sitting in a vehicle in the supermarket parking lot.

“He was a really good guy,” added family attorney Juan LaFonta as he spoke Fox 8. “He always pushes himself forward. Never involved in anything negative.

“People need to understand that what leads to this kind of horror is not greed, not drugs, and not violent tendencies. It is the failure of the leaders of our city to provide good and even minimal support to families and young people.’

LaFonta also explained how Montrell’s mother was “angry” about her son’s murder and not ready to speak publicly.

“She’s angry, but not in a ‘street justice’ kind of way. She’s even angrier that there’s no leadership in this town to prevent things like this and that there’s no help for these kids who do things like this.’

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell has endured one scandal after another in recent months

In the first six months of 2022, New Orleans recorded 41 homicides per 100,000 residents, a higher homicide rate than any other U.S. city, according to a Wall Street Journal analysis of Major Cities Chiefs Association data.

By comparison, the first half homicide rate per 100,000 was 11.5 in Chicago, 4.8 in Los Angeles, and 2.4 in New York City.

In New Orleans, homicides are up 141 percent compared to 2019, while shootings are up 100 percent, carjackings are up 210 percent, and armed robberies are up 25 percent. Metropolitan Crime Commission.

There have been 265 homicides in the city so far this year, compared to 213 around this time last year. an increase of 31 percent over the same period.

It is the highest the city has seen since 2003.

For comparison, in 2019 there were 116 murders.

The area where the shooting took place is close to where tourists visit the Big Easy and is a neighborhood full of museums, restaurants and bars.

Montrell’s mother’s statement about leadership failures in New Orleans comes as the city’s corrupt mayor faces one scandal after another.

Last month it emerged that she had reportedly been upgraded to her hotel rooms funded by the taxpayer.

LaToya Cantrell, 50, is said to have upgraded hotel bookings to stays in king suites during trips she made to Washington DC and San Francisco in January and April this year, potentially costing about $2,400.

Democrat Cantrell recently had to pay nearly $30,000 back to the city after she violated its policy by upgrading her flights to first class and initially claimed that economy flights were unsafe for black women.

She has also been questioned about a taxpayer-funded luxury apartment, stylist and selective use of a bodyguard who flew Cantrell to a party in Los Angeles where they met Brad Pitt.

New Orleans city policy dictates that similar rules apply to hotel room upgrades.

Agent Jeffrey Vappie joined Cantrell’s security team in 2021 and has flown around the world with her

Cantrell became the first woman elected mayor of New Orleans in 2018.

The Democrat has been questioned about her selective use of a male bodyguard — who spent hours with Cantrell while she reportedly does little work, and who accompanied her on a lavish trip to Los Angeles to meet Brad Pitt.

He spent 112 hours in her apartment over a 27-day period, and was even seen watering her plants.

Cantrell faces questions over money paid to her stylist, Tanya Haynes (pictured)

Cantrell’s stylist – whom she has paid $175,000 since 2017 – also faces a possible criminal investigation into the thousands she spent on clothes for the legislature.

In recent months, her administration has been dogged by allegations of misuse of funds and resources — with the Democratic leader even complaining to the Society for Professional Journalists about the investigation.

The journalism body ruled that the investigations were “fully appropriate and journalistically ethical.”

“Anyone who wonders how I protect myself just doesn’t understand what world black women get into,” she said at a news conference. Cantrell was later shamed into repaying public funds she had used for the luxurious international travel.