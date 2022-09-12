TikTok influencer discovers rug in river which he claims could be linked to murder of Jennifer Dulos

A TikTok influencer sparked a police investigation after finding a stained carpet in a river that he believes may be linked to the disappearance of Connecticut mother Jennifer Dulos.

Dulos, 50, a mother of five, is missing and presumed dead after her disappearance in May 2019 amid a bitter divorce and custody battle with her estranged husband Fotis Dulos.

He was charged with murder and kidnapping, despite never finding a body, and committed suicide on January 30, 2020.

The couple were engaged in a two-year custody battle over their children after being married for 13 years.

TikTok star Sean Austin, who describes himself as a psychic investigator, psychic medium and demonologist, discovered the carpet not far from a house where Fotis had previously lived.

Austin reported the carpet to authorities on Sunday, who immediately descended on the area in an effort to find missing evidence.

He claims that “supernatural evidence” led them to the spot on the riverbank, where the carpet appeared to have a vertical stain in the middle.

Jennifer, pictured, and her husband were locked in a vicious custody battle for the past two years before disappearing in 2019

Fotis Dulos, 52, shot and killed himself after being charged with murdering his estranged wife in a bitter custody battle

In a video posted on Sunday, he said, “We did a little investigation here with divers in the Farmington River, and we found something shady, possibly related to the Jennifer Dulos case.”

State police searched a home in Farmington that belonged to her husband last year, after they ruled that he assaulted and murdered her on May 24, 2019.

His ex-girlfriend Michell Troconis and former attorney Kent Mawhinney have each pleaded innocently to conspiracy to commit murder in connection with the case.

Both are out on bail pending trial, and Troconis has also pleaded not guilty to charges of tampering with evidence and obstructing a prosecution.

Dulos is believed to be dead after police found evidence of a serious assault that took place in the garage of her New Canaan home after taking her children to school.

Investigators found bags of items containing Dulos’ blood and DNA that had been discarded in Hartford, but no evidence was ever found.

TikTok star Sean Austin, who describes himself as a psychic investigator, psychic medium and demonologist, discovered the tapestry not far from a house where Fotis had previously lived and thought it was linked to Dulos’ death.

Police found a large amount of Jennifer’s blood in her garage in New Canaan. It was on trash cans, on the floor, on her car door and someone had tried to clean it up

Michelle Troconis, 45, and former lawyer for Dulos, Kent Mawhinney (right), are charged with conspiracy to commit murder

A piece of carpet, believed to have come from her SUV, was also never found by detectives investigating the case.

In divorce papers before her death, Dulos said she knew the filing would infuriate her husband.

She claimed he would “take retaliation by trying to harm her in some way” and claimed that he exhibited “irrational, unsafe, bullying, threatening and controlling behavior.”

According to court documents, she said, “I fear for my safety and the physical safety and emotional well-being of our minor children.”

Hundreds of pages of search warrants revealed how police found large stains of Dulos’ blood in her garage, splattered on trash cans and in her bedroom, along with great interviews from their children’s nanny.

Her estranged husband continued to deny his involvement in her death until he committed suicide.

documents show that it is “highly believed” that Jennifer was attacked in the garage of her New Canaan home shortly after she finished her school career.

Before his death, Dulos’ estranged husband shook his head and grinned when asked if he thought there was enough evidence to convict him

Officers searched a Connecticut park last year in connection with the suspected murder of Dulos, but found nothing

Fotis Dulos was charged in connection with his wife’s murder, but committed suicide before the case went to trial

Michelle Troconis, left, and Kent Mawhinney, right, have both been charged in the death of the mother of five.

Police believe she was then put in her own 2017 Chevrolet Suburban to be driven to where the car was eventually found.

Inside the car, they found her phone that had been active for 40 minutes in the location where the car had been before suddenly going offline.

In those 40 minutes, Fotis—who had previously been seen in an employee’s car in Connecticut—was nowhere to be seen.

Three minutes after Jennifer’s phone went offline, he was seen back on the road in the same employee’s car he had previously driven.

The search warrants give no indication of what happened to Jennifer’s body.

When authorities searched Jennifer’s home, they found blood in the garage—which had previously been reported—but exactly where in the garage remained a mystery until last week.

The new documents state that blood was found on the concrete floor of the garage, two garbage cans in the garage and on the passenger door of a Range Rover parked inside.

Police also found shoe prints and said someone had tried to clean up the blood.

Authorities reported that they found traces of blood on a cell phone and a tablet that were discovered in the bedroom of the house.