TikTok influencer begs followers for DONOTATIONS – because she 'accidentally' bought $100,000 couch

A 21-year-old TikTok star with almost eight million followers has been slammed online for posting a tearful plea for donations – because she ‘accidentally’ bought a $100,000 sofa at an online auction and says the idea of get a job ‘makes her pounce’ up’.

Quenlin Blackwellfrom Los Angeles, California, faced furious backlash after she posted a video of herself sobbing into the camera as she claimed she unwittingly bought the expensive piece of furniture after entering her credit card details on an online auction site as a ‘ joke’.

Captioning the video, which has garnered 6.8 million views, “I accidentally bought a $100,000 sofa,” the influencer then issued an emotional plea to her 7.9 million followers to send her online donations to help her cover the cost of the sofa – which she insists she can’t pay for.

In between tears, the influencer begged others to ‘donate’ or let her ‘borrow’ money so she can cover the sky-high costs of the furniture.

She pleaded: ‘I almost crashed my car when I saw it, if you have a million dollars can you donate? If you have a billion dollars, can you let me borrow some?’

Quenlin then posted a follow-up video which was captioned: ‘They won’t give me a refund on the couch.’

She then explained that she would create an OnlyFans account to help pay for the expensive furniture.

“I don’t want to, but I’ll have to,” Quenlin added before noting that she needed money for dental work and to also replace one of her side mirrors on her car.

While the influencer was in a fit of tears, she explained that she was disgusted at the thought of having to work and even went so far as to claim that the thought of having a ‘job’ made her want to ‘throw up’.

She added: ‘I don’t want to do a job. I’m about to throw up because I know they haven’t refunded me.’

Although the influencer claims that she does not want to work, she earns her income by modeling for major companies, including Free People and Skims.

According to SEO Design ChicagoTikTokers who qualify for the Creator Fund or who have at least 100,000 followers could earn anywhere from $200 to $1,000 per month.

Creators with over a million followers can earn anywhere from $1,000 to $5,000 per month and can potentially earn up to a million dollars per month. posts.

Quenlin also has 950,000 subscribers on her Youtube channel from which she also earns her funds.

According to data from WebFXYouTubers with 10,000 subscribers earn $200 per video, creators with 100,000 subscribers earn $2,000 per video and those with a million subscribers earn $20,000 per video.

Quenlin, who usually posts lifestyle vlogs, has 7.9 million followers and often attends high-profile events with other A-list celebrities such as Lil Nas X

The influencer is also known for her close friendship with DJ Diplo, who is 22 years her senior, and with whom she lived in 2020

Quenlin claimed she started an OnlyFans account to help her pay for the expensive couch and even added a link to an OnlyFans account in her Instagram bio

The influencer then added a link to an OnlyFans account on her Instagram bio.

Quenlin, who usually posts lifestyle vlogs, has 7.9 million followers and often attends high-profile events such as Revolve festivals or going to parties with other A-list celebrities who she claims are her best friends.

The influencer is often pictured next to singer Lil Nas X and is also known for his close friendship with Diplo.

In 2020, she revealed that she was living with the then 41-year-old Diplo, who is 22 years her senior.

“I live with Diplo right now and he fully supports my endeavors,” she explained to her followers in a TikTok Live.

DJ answered Twitter and explained that he rented one of his properties to Quenlin, adding that there was nothing but friendship between the pair, as the influencer confirmed.

Users did not sympathize with Quenlin because she has a large following and is known to be friends with high-profile celebrities such as Lil Nas X and Diplo

And while the influencer seemed distraught over her purchase, many viewers didn’t buy it, while others didn’t sympathize with Quenlin because she has an extremely large following and is known for her friendships with high-profile celebrities.

One user wrote: ‘Dude, ask your 100+ famous friends for help.’

Another person added: ‘And the Oscar goes to…’

“Girl putting in their card details as a joke,” another user commented.

One user said: ‘Nah, the fact that your card wasn’t declined straight away or your account frozen says a lot about how much money you really got though.’

Quenlin has yet to process her expensive purchase again and refuses to show her followers the sofa, leading many users to wonder about the validity of her tearful videos.