TikTok in Australia could be banned amid threats of Chinese espionage

Australia should consider banning TikTok if the government can’t be sure the Chinese company isn’t mining users’ data, a senior politician has claimed.

A cybersecurity report released last week sent shockwaves after it emerged that the app can track users’ screen taps when they visit other sites via TikTok.

The video sharing platform executes code that allows it to observe the input of text input, such as credit card information and passwords, during ‘in-app browsing’.

Liberal senator and opposition spokesman James Paterson said a complete ban on the app should be up for discussion.

Mr Paterson is also a member of the Joint Parliamentary Committee on Intelligence and Security – which investigates threats from foreign interference – and said mounting tensions with China needed to address the issue urgently.

“There should be a ban on the table… we don’t want to wake up in a conflict scenario and think we need to protect our cybersecurity,” he said. the Ozo.

Katherine Manstead, director of Cyber ​​Intelligence at Australian security firm CyberCX, told the publication that the Chinese Communist Party had “an insatiable appetite for the personal information of Australian citizens.”

She said this information could then be used to gauge public opinion on topics and identify vulnerabilities or areas that could be manipulated through large-scale social mapping.

More than 2.5 million Australians regularly use TikTok – owned by the Chinese company ByteDance – which allows users to upload short videos and watch videos of other users sent to them using an algorithm.

About a third of Australian users are under the age of 15.

Uri Gal, a business systems professor at the University of Sydney, said TikTok has an “added level of espionage and national security that doesn’t exist in American organizations.”

He said restrictions against Chinese technology were not unprecedented, citing the previous Turnbull government’s ban on Huawei from being involved in Australia’s upgrade to a 5G network.

In June, Brendan Carr, leader of the US Federal Communications Commission, called TikTok a “wolf in sheep’s clothing” after internal audio from 80 TikTok meetings was leaked, revealing that employees had access to US users’ private data in January 2022.

That was before last week’s security report highlighting the magnitude of TikTok’s data collection capacity.

Software engineer Felix Krause reported his findings after analyzing the JavaScript code, social media apps run when a user opens a website link within them.

In order for the code to work and track keystrokes, the user has to open a third-party site within TikTok, unlike any other browser like Safari or Google Chrome.

He tweeted: “When opening a website from the TikTok iOS app, they inject code that can detect any keyboard input (including credit card details, passwords or other sensitive information).

“TikTok also has code to observe all taps, such as button or link clicks.”

Audio leaked in June of 80 internal TikTok meetings revealed ByteDance employees had access to user data, but the company denied it would provide data to the CCP if requested (stock image)

In the report, he added, “We don’t know what TikTok uses the subscription for, but technically it’s the equivalent of installing a keylogger on third-party websites.”

However, this does not mean that the app, or its Chinese parent company ByteDance, is overseeing it unnecessarily.

Mr. Krause wrote, “Just because an app injects JavaScript into external websites doesn’t mean the app is doing anything malicious.

“We have no way of knowing the full details of what kind of data each in-app browser collects, or how and whether the data is transferred or used.

TikTok has previously denied that they are using the script to collect data and that they would not provide any data to the Chinese Communist Party if asked.