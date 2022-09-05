TikTok got 108 MILLION views on Facebook’s list of top domains and 35.9 million on list of links

TikTok.com was responsible for some of the most viewed links and domains on Facebook in the second quarter, Meta announced, as the company continues to face pressure from the rival social network that is extremely popular with younger users.

The tech giant’s recently released Widely Viewed Content Report, which focuses on what appears in US users’ feeds, reveals that TikTok took fourth place on Facebook’s most viewed domains list – with a total of 108 million views.

TikTok.com — meaning just the domain name — also accounted for a whopping 35.9 million views across users’ feeds on the company’s widely viewed list of links.

the quarterly report of the company founded by CEO Mark Zuckerberg examined four different types of content: domains, links, Facebook pages, and Facebook posts. While some of the numbers in the report may seem big, the company says all content actually only represents 3.04% of what people see in their Facebook feeds.

The rest of what they see is posts with no links from their Facebook friends or posts from groups they are members of.

It’s also worth noting that the report doesn’t include links or domains for some domains owned by Meta, such as Instagram, so it’s not clear if any of that content made it to the top of the lists.

Meanwhile, a recent report from Insider Intelligence reveals that TikTok is on pace to overtake Facebook this year in terms of influencer marketing spend and will likely overtake YouTube by 2024.

Right now, the spend on influencer marketing on Alphabet-owned YouTube is $948 million, while Facebook brings in $739 million and TikTok brings in $774 million.

Meta can be comforted by the fact that Instagram is still the king of this domain with an estimated $2.2 billion in influencer marketing spend on the popular platform.

But even that platform is in a challenging position, having been forced to roll back recent changes aimed at making it very video-centric and more like TikTok, after countless regular users, entrepreneurs, and celebrities like the Kardashians complained.

The feed adjustments would also allow smaller influencers – with followers between 1,000 and 19,999 followers – to benefit more from the algorithm. Many of those smaller makers are already doing well financially on TikTok.

“TikTok is growing in popularity for influencer marketing, but it’s nowhere near Instagram in terms of spend or marketer adoption,” Insider Intelligence chief analyst Jasmine Enberg told TechCrunch.

This is partly due to the higher prices Instagram creators are charging for content, but also due to the wide range of content formats, most of which are now shoppable. Still, Instagram is trying to be more like TikTok so it can attract smaller creators, which is what TikTok is known for.

“That’s key for Instagram to maintain its lead in influencer marketing, especially since many creators on TikTok now boast follower numbers that match or exceed those on Instagram and YouTube.”

The California company has also felt the sting of Apple’s recent ad tracking changes.

Facebook reported its first annual revenue decline for the second quarter in July, announcing a 1 percent drop to $28.8 billion, and the social network said growth could decline further in the next quarter. Net income — profit — was down 36 percent from the prior quarter to $6.7 billion.

Apple’s new “Ask app not to track” feature that’s a prompt on iPhones reportedly cost Meta $10 billion in ad revenue last year. During its most recent earnings call, the company also forecast third-quarter revenue to fall further to between $26 billion and $28.5 billion, saying “a continuation of weak ad demand” would weigh on sales.

Meta’s VP of monetization, John Hegeman, recently told The Verge that the company would consider some paid features in the future: “I think we see opportunities to build new kinds of products, features and experiences that people would be willing to do.” to pay and excited to pay for.’

