TikTok food trend: BUTTER boards are taking the world by storm

The hot new foodie trend taking over TikTok is a ‘butter board’ – a bizarre grazing-style dish spread with decorated butter and served as a dip or spread.

The dish calls for good quality butter – cool but not hard – spread on a board with a palette knife.

Foodies have tried endless combinations of toppings to decorate their boards, including edible flowers and figs, honey, nuts and herbs, and crumbled feta with sun-dried tomato.

Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) started the sandwich trend after uploading her now-viral video on TikTok

The board is easy to make and can be an easy snack, appetizer or even an artful addition to a dinner party.

American recipe developer Justine Doiron (@justine_snacks) is said to have first started the trend.

She posted the original video on TikTok on September 16 with the caption, “I like this one I don’t know I’m in a silly silly butter mood”.

Since its release, the video has been viewed over 7.8 million times.

There are now thousands of results for #butterboard on the sharing platform.

One of the latest Australian foodies to try the butter board is digital food content creator Michael Finch, who lives on the Gold Coast.

New variations of the butter board have already been created, including a Middle Eastern-inspired labneh board, desi chaat board and a cream cheese board.

Another foodie, Naidia Aidi (@foodmymuse) cheekily tagged Justine Doiron in her smorgasbord attempt, commenting:

‘All I’m going to say is that you’re an evil genius and my butter-loving heart thanks you.’

Other fans expressed their excitement over the recipe during Justine’s post.

‘Love this idea, fancy butter for life’, ‘Omg my life has changed’.

Justine shocked the internet when her butter board recipe blew up

A delicious variety of toppings have been used to decorate the butter boards of foodies, from edible flowers to sun-dried tomatoes

The dish has replaced countless trends that came before it, including cheese boards, desert boards, snack boards and fruit boards.

However, not all foodies were satisfied with the recipe as a sharing board.

‘I love this. But… I’d rather throw this board away than try to wash it’.

The butter board can be eaten as a dip or spread with good quality bread

‘During Covid everyone wear gloves, masks and stay 6 feet away. Now we share tables with mouthfuls of food and scrape butter off the same plate.’

‘No thanks, I don’t trust double dippers. I wanted to do this for myself though.’

‘I don’t trust most people to wash their hands properly or not double dab, but this would sure be lovely alone or with a significant other.’