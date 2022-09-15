TikTok down: Why does the app keep crashing?

<!–

It’s the go-to video app for young people around the world, but it looks like TikTok crashed this morning.

According to DownDetector, the issues started around 10:40 AM BST and are affecting users worldwide.

MailOnline tried to open TikTok and found that the app crashed before the feed even loaded.

TikTok has not yet responded to the outage.

So far, over 8,363 reports have been registered on the UK DownDetector, 21,969 on the US site and 1,342 on the Australian version of the site.

While the reason for the outage remains unclear, 90 percent of those who reported problems in the UK said they had problems with the app, 10 percent with the server and one percent with comments.

Several frustrated users have taken to Twitter to discuss the outage.

One user wrote: “The way I ran to Twitter to see if TikTok was down for everyone too.”

Another added: ‘I never felt like an addict until I immediately opened twitter, the second tiktok didn’t work for me.’

And one joked: ‘I realize my life revolves around tiktok now that it doesn’t work anymore.’

The outage will come as bad news for many young people, as recent research has found that Britons aged 14 to 24 watch TikTok on average for 57 minutes a day – more than they spend on traditional TV.

Ofcom found that the age group now watches traditional TV channels for less than an hour (53 minutes) a day, down two-thirds in a decade.

By contrast, people over 65 still tune in to scheduled TV for an average of five hours and 50 minutes a day, slightly more than a decade earlier.