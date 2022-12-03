TikTok dog Noodle the Pug dies: Tearful owner announces sad news to pup’s 4.5million fans

<!–

Noodles, an elderly pug who predicted on social media whether it would be a boneless day, has died, according to his owner.

The dog’s tearful owner, Jonathan Graziano, posted on Instagram on Saturday that his 14-year-old dog died Friday, calling it a “day I always knew would come but never thought would come.”

He continued in the minute-long clip, “While this is very sad, I wanted to let you know and I wanted to encourage you to celebrate him as we navigate through this sadness.”

New York-based TikToker continued, “He has made millions of people happy. Thank you for loving him. Thank you for embracing us.’ He added that Noodles died at home in his owner’s arms.

He also said, ‘It has been the privilege of my life to take care of Noodle for the past 7 years. The sweetest man there ever was and ever will be.’ Graziano continued, “Give your dog a ball of cheese tonight, but it must be fake stuff.”

Jonathan Graziano, the owner of Noodles, made the sad announcement Saturday morning via Instagram

Graziano adopted Noodles when he was 7 years old, the dog died at the age of 14

The little dog rose to fame in 2021 when Graziano started posting morning TikTok videos of Noodle deciding whether to get up or flop down in his soft dog bed.

This coined the phrase ‘a boneless day’ when Noodle decided to sleep it off. Graziano encouraged his fans to “wear soft clothes, take care of themselves, take a bath,” which was a popular message during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“He lived 14 and a half years, which is about as long as you can hope a dog can go. And he made millions of people happy. What a run,” Graziano said in the emotional video.

Graziano adopted Noodles when the pug was seven years old. He told CNN in 2021: “I had absolutely no idea this was going to be the barometer in which the nation predicted how their day would go.”

The geriatric dog even inspired a children’s book titled Noodle and the No Bones Day that came out this summer. The book’s theme taught kids that it’s “okay not to feel 100 percent all the time.”

In October 2021, the couple appeared on NBC’s Today show.

At the time of his death, Noodles had 4.5 million followers on TikTok and 272,000 followers on Instagram

During a 2021 interview with NPR, Graziano talked about the concept of the TikTok account.

He said, “I adopted Noodle when he was seven and a half years old, and we learned very early on that if he doesn’t want to go for a walk, he won’t. And it’s just insane to be able to share this with you and see the reaction. So I really appreciate it.’

At the time of his death, Noodles had 4.5 million followers on TikTok and 272,000 followers on Instagram. His death led to the phrase: ‘No Bones’ trending on Twitter in the United States.

One grieving fan wrote, “It will be bone day now and forever.” Another said: “I knew following a 14-year-old pug on Tiktok that this day would come all too soon… but I don’t regret one moment of following him.”

While another wrote, “His life gave us so much joy. Even on the no-bones days. Rest in peace Noodle. Sleep well prince!’

In the comments section of Graziano’s video, one fan wrote, “We are all allowed a boneless day and then we can only have boneless days in his honor.” ‘

Another dog social media star, Doug the pug, tweeted through his official account, “RIP Noodle the pug. A good friend and a pug who spread joy to millions. May it be bone day forever.”

Famed corgis Hamilton and Olivia wrote on their page, “Today let’s celebrate noodle, the lives he changed, the motivation he gave millions and the joy we all received from Jon sharing him with the world. ‘

Canadian celebrity pet Tika the Iggy wrote, “Noodle was so celebrated and his legacy will live on, thank you for sharing him with us all.”