TikTok copies BeReal with TikTok Now feature

Since its launch last year, BeReal has quickly become one of the most popular social media apps among young people, who are seduced by the ‘anti-Instagram’ ethos.

The app asks users to take an unfiltered photo every day through the app’s camera, which simultaneously takes a selfie and a photo with the rear camera.

Instead of endlessly letting users retake their photos to capture their best angle, the app gives users just two minutes to take the shot.

With soaring popularity, it was only a matter of time before rival apps started copying the simple premise.

This week, TikTok announced a copycat tool called TikTok Now, while Instagram confirmed last month that it is testing its own Candid Challenges feature.

What is BeReal? BeReal was created by Alexis Barreyat, a developer from Paris. The premise is simple: every day at a different time, users are notified to take and share a photo within two minutes. Users have to use the in-app camera, which takes a picture with the front and rear cameras at the same time. Like other social media apps, you can follow friends and see their photos in your main feed. You can also search through a Discovery page, where you can view photos taken by users you don’t follow. If you miss the two minute period, you can post late, but you won’t be able to see your friends’ photos until you post your own.

“TikTok Now is the latest way to be entertained and connect with others on TikTok – a daily photo and video experience to share your most authentic moments with the people who matter most,” it explains.

“TikTok Now brings the authenticity of TikTok to a whole new creative experience that connects you with those closest to you.”

TikTok Now prompts users daily to take a 10-second video or a static photo within three minutes using the front and back cameras of their phones.

It has a special tab at the bottom of the screen – replacing the Friends tab – where users can see their friends’ TikTok Now videos and photos.

‘We will be experimenting with TikTok Now in the coming weeks. In the US, TikTok Now is accessible through the TikTok app,” explains TikTok.

“In other regions, TikTok Now may also be available as a new TikTok Now app.

“We will continue to improve the user experience as we learn more about how the TikTok community is embracing this new creative format.”

Several disgruntled BeReal fans were quick to point out the similarities between the two features.

One user tweeted: ‘everyone is tearing off tiktok and now tiktok is tearing off BEREAL??LMAOOOO.’

The launch of TikTok Now comes just a month after Instagram announced it is testing a BeReal copycat called Candid Challenges. The Candid Challenges feature was spotted by developer Alessandro Paluzzi

Another added: “TikTok is launching its BeReal clone “TikTok Now”. You either die an innovator or you live long enough to see yourself become the copycat.’

And one joked: ‘The moment we could take pictures of ourselves was the moment when civilization started to fall.’

The launch of TikTok Now comes just a month after Instagram confirmed it is testing a BeReal copycat called Candid Challenges.

The Candid Challenges feature was noticed by developer Alessandro Paluzzi.

“Instagram is working on IG Candid Challenges, a feature inspired by BeReal,” he tweeted, alongside a screenshot of what the feature looks like.

The screenshot itself reads: ‘Enter IG Candid Challenges. Add others’ IG Candi to your story sheet. And get a notification every day at a different time to take a photo and share it in 2 minutes.’

In response to the tweet, Meta spokeswoman Christine Pai said IG Candid is an “internal prototype” and is not yet being tested externally.