TikTok ‘Cleantok’ trend sees users dumping huge amounts of dishsoap and bleach in toilets

A trend of pouring too much detergent down a toilet has taken hold on TikTok, but a nurse has warned it could have “dangerous consequences.”

In so-called ‘toilet overload’, users pour a mixture of brightly colored bleach, toilet cleaner and even dish soap into the bowl to create a frothy rainbow effect.

Videos of such displays can earn thousands of views, with fans of the trend fixated by the visually appealing concoctions.

A TikTok user tosses some cleaning products into the toilet, captioned: ‘Get rid of many open containers’ #toiletoverload #scrubbingasmr #notviral #overload.

Another “toilet overloader” used bright orange washing tablets to create a vibrant mixture.

The unusual video trend has found its audience online, some are saying ‘Great video!’ and ‘I’m going to try this!’

People have mentioned the toilet videos saying it’s harmful to the environment and the fish – they also say it’s a ‘waste of product for views’

Viewers often “request” videos about toilet overload as a form of ASMR. The user will see chemicals mix to form a clay-like substance and then load even more products on top.

However, others warned of potentially harmful consequences.

One user said, “That’s why all our rivers are polluted.”

Others cursed the videos for being wasteful with people saying, “That amount of product could have lasted a long time, but hey, at least you have TikTok views.”

A London-based NHS nurse said there could be ‘dangerous consequences’ to this toilet overload.

The videos are still garnering opinion, with people gushing about ‘the colors’ saying how ‘satisfying’ it is

She said: ‘Mixing chemicals in this way can have dangerous consequences for people with asthma and respiratory problems, it can also irritate the throat.

“Children should also not be exposed to this amount of chemicals – different chemicals will have different reactions when mixed together.

‘Cleaning products in general can cause problems.

“In my 30-year career, I’ve seen kids with allergies come in because their parents would clean their house too much — so you can imagine what this amount of product would do.”

Caroline Forté, executive director of the Good Housekeeping Institute’s home care and cleaning lab, said in a: Good household item: ‘Flushing large amounts of mixed detergents down the drain or toilet can damage surfaces and clog pipes.

“Some of these videos show thick sludges of mixed products that can easily settle, clog pipes and cause blockages.”