TikTok agrees Melbourne is overrun with stinky ornamental pear trees

An Australian man has vented his frustration over a ‘huge problem’ in Melbourne as spring gets underway.

Louis Phillips, a TikToker, claims that the pear trees in the city are currently releasing an ‘unpleasant smell’ that cannot be ignored.

After his hilarious video was posted on TikTok detailing the situation, thousands agreed the lure ‘absolutely stinks’ and spoke out about the issue online.

Melbourne TikToker Louis Phillips (pictured) claims pear trees ‘ruin’ his day because of the unpleasant smell they emit throughout spring – he couldn’t even smell a flower from the tree without gagging.

According to The wood shopthis type of tree is fast-growing, robust and fruit-bearing, making it an excellent option for gardens in and around Melbourne.

“If you’re from Melbourne, you know we’ve got a huge problem at the moment – it’s these trees,” Louis said in the clip.

‘They are ruining our day! I can’t even run without wanting to throw up’.

In the short video, he couldn’t even smell one of the delicate flowers without gagging and had to run past a grove of trees while blocking his nose.

“Some spark even put one in my backyard – this has got to stop,” he said.

The fragrance will continue throughout the spring because it is the flowers that emit the foul stench (stock image)

While the trees look beautiful in full bloom with stunning white flowers to look at, Louis went on to explain that they smells like ‘sperm’.

And the scent will continue all spring, because it is the flowers that emit the stench.

The video quickly caught the attention of more than 2 million people in just 17 hours – and thousands agreed that the stench can be smelled from afar.

‘I feel seen… been saying this for years,’ one person wrote, another added: ‘Why couldn’t it be cherry blossom.’

A third said: ‘I don’t understand why they put them everywhere.’

Another person from overseas added: ‘Another reason I’ll never go to Australia.’