Tightrope walker Philippe Petit reveals that he is planning a new stunt despite being over 70 years old.

Nearly 50 years after the stunt that brought him international fame, tightrope walker Philippe Petit has hinted that he is nowhere near retirement.

The 73-year-old Frenchman became a global sensation in 1974 when he illegally crossed between the Twin Towers in New York City without any security measures.

Now his friend Keith McNally, the owner of the Baltazar restaurant, who made headlines earlier this year by saying he had thrown James Corden out of the establishment, has revealed that Petit is planning another stunt soon.

Sharing an image from a recent meeting with the trapeze artist in instagramMcNally revealed that Petit will be walking the tightrope of a five-story building in Washington DC in the coming months.

Nearly 50 years after he tightrope jumped between the Twin Towers in 1974, aerialist Philippe Petit, now 73, plans to tightrope a five-story building in Washington DC in the coming months.

‘Tea with a good friend of 44 years, the famous tightrope walker and the bravest man I have ever met, Philippe Petit.

‘Philippe is planning another walk, 5 stories high, in DC in a few months. I’m considering joining him on cable,’ McNally wrote on his Instagram account.

Philippe made a name for himself by defying gravity on several occasions, with his first stunt coming in 1971, when he climbed the tightrope between the two towers of Notre-Dame de Paris in the French capital.

And after the cathedral burned down in 2019, he revealed that he ‘dreamed’ of walking between its towers once more.

Petit gained international fame after the World Trade Center stunt in 1974, where he crossed four times and danced on the wire, even leaning on the steel pole.

He also revealed that he thought about walking the tightrope of Kuala Lumpur’s Petronas Twin Towers, which are 452 meters high, but said he couldn’t do it without permission.

‘A guy with a ton of stuff, at night, on top of a giant tower. Don’t you think they would shoot before asking questions?

“We live in a world that is so paranoid about security.” he told La Croix in the same interview.

Throughout the 1970s, Petit multiplied headline-grabbing stunts, including crossing the Sydney Harbor Bridge.

In 2020, he proved that he hadn’t lost any of his skills, with a video showing him riding a bike on a tightrope in his backyard.

But it is his illegal crossing between the Twin Towers in 1974 that saw him gain worldwide attention.

The artist had the idea of ​​crossing the towers for the first time in 1968, when he was 18 years old, when he read an article about the construction of the World Trade Center in New York.

It took Petit six years and several trips to New York to plan what he called the “perfect artistic crime.”

He and his team of friends and photographers took advantage of the fact that the construction of the towers was not completely finished to enter the building posing as contractors and deceive security.

Man on Wire, which premiered in 2008, tells the story of Petit’s crossing of the World Trade Center.

They used fishing nets and a bow and arrow to throw a tightrope from one tower to the other, and Petit used a 61m long pole for balance during the exercise.

The stunt lasted 45 minutes, during which Petit crossed back and forth between the Towers four times.

The New York Police Department and the New York Port Authority tried to convince him to come down from the rope, however they even cheered once the show was over.

While he was arrested after the stunt, the New York district attorney dropped the charges against Petit in exchange for a series of children’s tightrope performances in Central Park.

The Twin Towers tightrope made Petit an overnight star, and the story of the crossing has been the subject of two films, the 2008 documentary Man on Wire and the Hollywood retelling The Walk, featuring Joseph Gordon Lewitt, in 2015.

Keith McNally, owner of the Baltazar restaurant in New York, revealed the project Petit is working on in an Instagram post.

The tightrope walker, whose career spans decades, is as active at 70 as he is at 20.

He told French magazine La Croix in 2019: “I think I can do today what I did at 18.”

And the performer has been keeping fit at home, where he’s been training for new stunts away from the spotlight.

In 2020, he proved that he hadn’t lost any of his skills and shared a video of himself riding a bike on a tightrope in his backyard.

And in 2021, he downplayed his age by throwing away his glasses and saying he felt “so much better” without them.

Read more:

King Charles will dedicate 2023 to the key issues mentioned in his Christmas speech, including visits to hospitals and care centers and helping vulnerable people affected by the cost of living.

Inside Salt Bae’s £36m Istanbul ‘palace’, complete with luxury rooftop pool, exclusive spa and its own restaurant

The last true movie star? From flying fighter jets to motorcycle cliff jumping, Tom Cruise has gone to great lengths to ensure that his action movies remain a true spectacle. So can he ever be toppled from the throne?