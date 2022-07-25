Tigga Mac goes TikTok viral for sharing how to make a rainbow cake out of a Woolworths mudcake

An Australian baker has shared how to make a super easy, budget-friendly rainbow cake using M&Ms and a classic Woolworths chocolate mud cake.

Tegan ‘Tigga’ Maccormack, owner of Cake for Days, shared in a video on her popular TikTok page the easy, no-bake way to make a professional-looking rainbow cake, complete with clouds and sprinkles.

She uses a Woolies mudcake cut in half and decorates it with frosting, M&Ms, marshmallows and sprinkles.

The creative Melbourne baker starts by cutting a Woolies mud cake in half, placing the two halves on top of each other with the icing in between, then covering the entire cake with more icing

The creative Melbourne baker starts by cutting her mudcake in half, straight down the middle, and standing it upright with the icing in the middle.

“You want to make sure the chocolate icing is facing inward. Then top it all off with icing — it doesn’t have to be neat,” she said.

Tigga then topped the ice cream cake with a family bag of M&Ms, repeating lines of red, orange, yellow, green and blue to create a rainbow effect.

“You could probably just leave it as it is if you want, but I wanted to take it that little bit further, so I grabbed some marshmallows and put them around like the clouds,” she said.

“I added a little bit of trim and several hundreds and thousands to top it off.”

Tigga’s clip garnered a whopping 3.5 million views and many of her followers wanted to try the impressive cake hack for themselves.

What a great idea, especially for a kid’s birthday! Super special, not expensive, much less time and baking experience required,” one fan cheered.

Tigga has developed a following of over a million people on TikTok for sharing her baking hacks and realistic cake creations

‘I’m having my baby’s first birthday in a few weeks, I’m going to do this! Thank you,’ said a mother.

“Not everyone can afford a professional cake, so thank you for offering us a hack cake that you can easily make yourself!!!” wrote a second.

And if you really wanted to, you could use the caramel or vanilla mud cake and cones. Or if you want half and half caramel half chocolate,’ suggested a third.

Tigga has developed a following of over a million people on TikTok for sharing her baking hacks and realistic cake creations.

Previously, she had thousands scratched their heads after asking fans to “spot her pie” on a Kmart shelf.

Most found it nearly impossible to identify the incredibly realistic cake among a shelf full of travel coffee cups, mugs, teas and plates — but Tegan revealed it was a pink and ivory travel mug on the second shelf.

Before revealing which Kmart product was edible, social media users made their best guess in the clip’s comments.

“Left side, second shelf the blue travel mug with pink handle,” someone wrote.

“I think the pink pattern on the second shelf is a little off the edge at the front of the shelf,” said another.

After taking the cup off the shelf again, Tegan joked a Kmart cashier by eating it in front of them – leaving the employee stunned

“I’ve seen it sooo many times and can’t choose, can’t wait to see it!” said a third.

After taking the cup off the shelf again, Tegan joked a Kmart cashier by eating it right in front of their eyes — leaving the employee stunned.

The cake looked identical to the genuine $1.75 reusable Kmart travel mug and was made with chocolate biscuit and fondant.

“I used cookie cutters to cut out my cake, piled it with chocolate ganache and then cut it into shape,” Tegan said in another video.

Then she covered it with ganache and fondant so that the color of the fondant matched the exact colors of the travel mug

She then covered it with ganache and fondant, matching the fondant to the exact colors of the travel mug.

“I was really proud of my color matching – you can tell I added the ivory lid, as well as the little pink piece you push up to drink from the cup,” she said.

“And the last thing we had to do was the small, poignant piece that goes around the middle.”

When the cake was ready, Tegan and her business partner Katie went to Kmart to record the footage for social media.

Earlier, Tegan asked fans to “spot the pie” between the supermarket shelves of snacks and in her pantry.

Tegan has been baking cakes for over 10 years and co-founded her company Cake for days Katya in 2017.