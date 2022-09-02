Tigerliy Taylor sizzles in a skimpy red bikini as she soaks up the sun on a boat trip in Brazil

<!–

<!–

<!– <!–

<!–

<!–

<!–

She has never been shy about showing off her physique.

And on Friday, Tigerlily Taylor, 27, took to Instagram, where she uploaded a photo of her peachy bum basking in the sun in a skimpy red bikini.

The daughter of Queen drummer Roger Taylor, 72, enjoyed a lavish boat ride while making the most of her vacation in Brazil.

Fun in the fun: Tigerlily Taylor, 27, sizzles in a skimpy red bikini as she enjoyed a luxurious boat ride during her Brazilian getaway on Friday

Her swimwear had a padded bra top and matching bottom and were both decorated with a lace trim.

She showed off her sun-kissed skin as she sat at the front of the boat and held out her hands as she enjoyed the cooling breeze.

Tigerlily, whose mother is former model Debbie Leng, proved that the apple doesn’t fall far from the tree when she posed in the skimpy second piece.

Relaxed: She later took to her Instagram stories to show the outfit in more detail as she reclined on a soft towel and topped up her tan

Tan: The model completed her look with a selection of gold jewelry, while showing off her natural beauty by going makeup-free

She later took to her Instagram stories to show the outfit in more detail as she lay down on a soft towel and topped up her tan.

The model completed her look with a selection of gold jewelry, while showing off her natural beauty by going makeup-free.

She then slipped into a two-piece leopard print and hopped on a paddleboard while making the most of her luxurious vacation.

Grrr: She later slipped into a leopard print bikini while posing below deck

Earlier this year, the blond beauty took to Instagram to show the results of an intense four-week training regimen.

Tigerlily shared a series of side-by-side before and after photos, stripped down to black lingerie in the “before” photos and wearing clinging workout gear in the “after” photos.

She captioned her post: ‘Before and after a month @epulsive and @edchatteypt. (Left) after – (Right) before (after Christmas!!).’

On the water: Later the beauty joined friends for a spot of paddle boarding

The model revealed that she had trained with electrical muscle stimulation (EMS) equipment and had also worked with personal trainer Ed Chattey.

Exerciseo training notes: ‘EMS is a full body workout with body flow. In normal condition, our muscles contract by electrical impulses.

‘EMS Training makes use of this effect, the natural effect is further enhanced and effective training can be achieved.’