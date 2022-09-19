Tiger Woods trolls Tom Brady over hole-out drone shot by sending him video of own golfing heroics

Tiger Woods came out on top of a light-hearted Twitter trolling session with Tom Brady on Monday morning after the Tampa Bay icon reminded the world of his own golfing hero.

Brady and Woods have a joint business venture called Autograph, which has launched an NFT partnership with the PGA Tour that it says will allow fans to own digital tokens of their favorite golf moments.

Brady, 45, responded to the Twitter announcement with the unbelievable video of his shot which appeared back in May.

Tom Brady may be the less talented golfer in his business partnership with Tiger Woods

“As a co-founder, I may have to mandate that this be added,” Brady said, along with a crying-laughing emoji, including the video of his message.

And after Brady tagged Woods for his opinion, the legendary golfer hysterically put the star quarterback in his place.

“Our team at @Autograph knows better,” Woods said.

‘I remember my first hole-out. And my second. And my third. And…’

Woods ended the message with a video of three of his hole-outs, prompting Brady to seemingly back down from his half-serious request.

“Okay, we get it,” Brady replied with a crying-laughing emoji again.

Brady’s initial post of his shot was liked more than 83,000 times on Twitter as a drone amazingly captured the shot, and his giddy reaction was also shown earlier in the clip.

Brady’s incredible shot was captured by stunning drone footage in May this year

That kind of vibe has been largely missing for Brady at the start of the NFL season, as he has cut a frustrated figure despite the Bucs’ 2-0 start.

The 45-year-old said the offense had ‘a lot to clean up’ after beating the Cowboys in Week 1, and Brady threw a tablet to the ground Sunday en route to beating the Saints.

Brady and the Bucs take on the Packers next Sunday.