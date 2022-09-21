Tiger Woods: Inside golfer’s lifestyle, with £41m mansion and £100,000-a-year golf club membership

Tiger Woods clearly lives a lavish lifestyle in Florida.

The legendary golfer has a net worth of more than $1 billion (£880million), according to Forbesafter a stellar career in which he was second on the all-time list for men’s Major championships.

And Woods is enjoying the fruits of his labor at the millionaire’s playground of Jupiter Island, which has also seen former US president George HW Bush, singer Celine Dion and professional golfers Gary Player, Lee Trevino and Greg Norman also live there.

The 46-year-old veteran apparently likes it in the Sunshine State of southeastern America, having previously lived in Windermere, Orange County, where he enjoys an incredibly luxurious lifestyle.

Speaking about Jupiter, home to about 900 people, Woods once said: ‘In Orlando, there are a lot of lakes, but it’s not the ocean. Jupiter is just a great area to live.’

His home in Florida, built in 2010, is worth around £41 million and is not far from another 15,000 square meter mansion he built especially for mother Kutilda next to Jupiter Island after buying a plot of land.

After an extremely serious car accident in California in February 2021 that left him with multiple broken bones, Tiger joked that he didn’t know his house was that big until he had to move around it on crutches due to his injuries.

It boasts a 3,300-square-foot living space and a 6,400-square-foot multipurpose building with a fitness room, media room, wine cellar and elevator.

There’s also a garage, guest house and a place to moor his boats, plus an oxygen treatment room, basement game room and private cinema.

He also runs the exclusive restaurant Woods Jupiter, which was launched in 2015 and cost 6 million.

And he is part of the Medalist Golf Club – whose membership costs a whopping £100,000 a year

Woods is part of the ultra-exclusive Medalist Golf Club – whose membership costs a whopping £100,000 a year – which features an 18-hole course designed by LIV Golf’s rebel series leader Norman and where the star is a regular.

This is also where Woods and Peyton Manning took on Phil Mickelson and Tom Brady in The Match: Champions for Charity with iconic American football quarterbacks Manning and Brady.

He also runs the exclusive £6m Woods Jupiter restaurant, which launched in 2015 and has hosted golfers such as Rory McIlroy, Rickie Fowler and Justin Thomas.