Tiger Woods confirms he will use a GOLF CART during his comeback from injury this weekend

Tiger Woods has confirmed he will use a cart during his golf comeback in an exhibition alongside Rory McIlroy on Saturday.

The 15-time major winner was forced to withdraw from the Hero World Challenge last week due to plantar fasciitis in his right foot, costing him his first rounds of competition since The Open in July.

Despite concerns about his injury, an ongoing complication from the car accident that nearly cost him his leg last year, Woods will team up with McIlroy in The Match against Jordan Spieth and Justin Thomas on Saturday in Florida.

Unlike a PGA Tour event, where carts are prohibited for those without an exemption, the exhibition format means Woods, 46, can use a buggy for the 12-hole showdown after admitting he has difficulty walking the course .

He said, ‘I can hit golf balls. It’s just hard to get from point A to point B, so [the cart] will definitely help a lot.

“Being in a cart is something completely different. That’s something I’ve done quite a bit at home. When I tried to line up and be able to play in the Hero and see if I could really do it, the running part was the challenge, it wasn’t really swinging.

“I need to let this sole of my foot heal and it just takes time. It’s not something that happens overnight. It will take a lot of rest and healing and unfortunately treatment. It’s a hard road.’

If this weekend goes well, Woods plans to play at the PNC Championship with his son Charlie (13) next week.

In a recent interview with the Golf Channel, Woods was asked when he thinks his son would surpass him and his response surprised many viewers.

‘It has already happened. He hit a drive to Medalist and got me by a yard.

Not only is Charlie faster than his father, but he also seems to take advice from him on how to approach his swing.

“I told him, don’t copy my swing. Copy Rory’s,” Woods said. “Have you ever seen Rory lose balance on a shot? No. Never. You can swing as hard as you want on a hit, but you have to be balanced.’

It seems to be paying off for Charlie, who swung a club at 117 miles per hour, according to Golf Channel’s Paul Azinger.