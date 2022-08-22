Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy ‘spearhead new PGA Tour stadium event series’

Tiger Woods and Rory McIlroy have joined forces to lead a new PGA Tour ‘stadium’ competition, according to reports.

Woods and McIlroy were two of the PGA Tour’s biggest supporters during the golf battle between the traditional tour and the new Saudi-backed LIV Golf Series, and the duo have taken it upon themselves to contribute to the fray.

The plan was shared with their fellow professionals at the Aug. 16 crunch players meeting in Wilmington, Delaware, which was believed to be organized in response to the ongoing LIV Golf threat.

The pair have envisioned a series of one-day events that will be staged in front of a live audience, technologically advanced and held in a non-green grass, stadium setting, according to Golf week.

The events are held in conjunction with the PGA Tour and complement, rather than contradict, the Tour’s schedule.

They will reportedly launch in 2024 and will run from January to March with a finale scheduled for later in the season.

Tiger Woods (R) and Rory McIlroy (L) team up to launch new PGA Tour ‘stadium’ events

Broadcasting and gaming partners are reportedly being discussed with NBC Sports touted as a potential media partner.

It’s not clear exactly what the events will entail, but Commissioner Jay Monahan is expected to reveal more details at the Tour Championship next week.

The project has been two years in the making for Woods and McIlroy, and the duo presented the idea to other anti-LIV professionals last Tuesday as the movement against the Saudi-backed breakout gained momentum in recent weeks.

More details expected to be revealed by Jay Monahan during the Tour Championship

LIV Golf has already managed to lure some of the biggest names on the PGA Tour, such as Dustin Johnson, Brooks Koepka and Bryson DeChambeau, away with mega cash deals.

Woods and McIlroy, however, have remained loyal to the PGA, with the former reportedly turning down an $800 million offer to join the Rebel series.

The project, along with their united stance against the Rebel series, is said to have brought them closer together.

Dustin Johnson (pictured right with Donald Trump) has been lured to the LIV Golf Series

Woods and McIlroy hosted an informal meeting of players to discuss countering LIV Golf at last month’s JP McManus Pro-Am at Ireland’s Adare Manor, before the follow-up meeting this week.

Woods departed from Stuart, Florida on Tuesday afternoon with Rickie Fowler and landed two hours later on the East Coast, just a half-hour drive from Wilmington, Delaware, where this week’s BMW Championship was played.

The meeting lasted 3.5 hours and was described as ‘good’ by one player, reports ESPN.

The duo have been working on the project for over two years and have grown closer

The 15-time Major winner is pictured leaving the PGA Tour golfers’ gathering on Tuesday

The idea was presented to their colleagues as an opportunity for long-term players to build equity in the venture, which will have private financing in addition to business partnerships and sponsors.

The proposal was well received by the 22 stars who attended the meeting and the plan, along with other suggestions discussed, has been passed on to Monahan.

The PGA Tour chief is believed to be already on board with the new events detailing the format, potential participants, the experience elements and the planned location of the events believed to be announced by Monahan in East Lake.

The world’s best golfers met at the five-star hotel du Pont to formulate an action plan

Woods’ private jet, pictured in 2010, flying him from Florida to Philadelphia on Tuesday

Woods drove away from Hotel du Pont after performing as ‘alpha’ in battle against LIV Golf

Monahan is scheduled to hold a press conference ahead of the Tour Championship on Tuesday, but a PGA Tour spokesperson declined to comment on what he might discuss, according to Golf week.

After Tuesday’s meeting, McIlroy hailed Woods as the “alpha” of the group, showing that the 46-year-old had stepped up to the plate with a hands-on approach to finding “executable steps” to secure the future of the Tour. .

“We’re all great players, but we’re not Tiger Woods,” the Northern Irishman said on Wednesday. “He’s the hero we’ve all looked up to and his voice is beyond anyone’s in the game of golf. Its role is to navigate us to a place where we all think we should be.

“I think it’s pretty obvious that when we all get into the room, there’s an alpha in it and it’s not me. He cares a lot about him.’

The Northern Irishman praised Woods for his role in leading the PGA Tour players’ meeting

Woods joined according to McIlroy. up as ‘the alpha’ in the meeting of the world’s best players

McIlroy and his colleagues have kept their mouths shut about what was agreed at the meeting, but it’s clear that the Tour’s top players agreed to try and find ways to meet more often – while taking out LIV Golf rivals avoid the majors.

Xander Schauffele, ranked sixth in the world, said “new” and “fresh” ideas emerged during the meeting.

And Woods has been central to the pursuit of unity among those who have not defected to LIV Golf.

Of Woods’ contribution, McIlroy added: “It shows how much he cares about the tour, it shows how much he cares about the players that come through and will be the next generation.

“He has carried the tour for a long time. We all benefited from players who were his contemporaries.”