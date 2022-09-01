Tiger Woods and Anna Wintour cheer on Serena Williams in her US Open second-round match

Tiger Woods and Anna Wintour were among a star-studded crowd for Serena Williams’ second round match at the US Open on Wednesday against Estonia’s Anett Kontaveit.

Serena’s second round started well, winning a tiebreak 7-4 to win the first set 7-6. However, Kontaveit held on and saw Williams lose the second set 2-6. In the deciding final set, Serena dug deep and won 6-2 to advance to the third round.

Golfer Woods was spotted in the stands of the famous Arthur Ashe Court in Flushing Meadows with girlfriend Erica Herman.

The two were later joined by Venus Williams, who starts the women’s doubles tomorrow with Serena.

Elsewhere in the Ashe stands sat Vogue editor Anna Wintour, a tennis enthusiast who was in the crowd Monday for Serena’s first round match. Film director Spike Lee also made his second appearance at one of Williams’ matches this tournament.

Actress Zendaya was first spotted in the stands of Arthur Ashe this tournament, as were models Gigi and Bella Hadid.

Williams’ husband Alexis Ohanian was without their daughter Olympia but still encouraged her with other members of her family.

Having previously announced her intent to “evolve” from tennis (don’t say “retired”) after this year’s US Open), Williams was beaten 6-3 in Queens by her first-round opponent, Montenegro’s Danka Kovinic. , made it 6-3. on Monday evening.

In the first round match at what is expected to be the last US Open – and final tournament – of her remarkable playing career, Williams overcame a shaky start to overwhelm Kovinic in straight sets.

Early on, Williams was not at her best. There were double faults. Other missed strokes, missed opportunities. She led 2-0, but then quickly trailed 3-2. Then, suddenly, less than a month after turning 41, Williams looked a lot more like someone with six championships at Flushing Meadows and a total of 23 Grand Slam titles — numbers never exceeded by anyone in the professional tennis era that began. in 1968 .

She rolled through the end of that opening set, finishing it off with a serve winner to which she responded with clenched fists and her signature cry of ‘Come on!’ The more than 23,000 in attendance rose to a raucous standing ovation – and did so again when the 1 hour 40 minute game was over, as if another trophy had been earned.

That match saw a slew of celebrities emerge, including Vera Wang, Mike Tyson, Hugh Jackman, Bill Clinton, Anthony Anderson, Huma Abedin, Spike Lee, Rebel Wilson, Lindsey Vonn and New York Mets shortstop Francisco Lindor.

