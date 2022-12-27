Tiger King’s Joe ‘Exotic’ Maldonado is close to finalizing divorce from Dillon Passage

Tiger King star Joe ‘Exotic’ Maldonado has officially signed divorce papers to end his five-year marriage to ‘third’ husband Dillon Passage.

The 59-year-old former owner of the roadside zoo, who has 909,000 followers on social media, Announced on Tuesday: ‘I’m just waiting for the judge’s final order!’

The 27-year-old Texan bartender, who has been dating fitness trainer John Devarti since July 2021, decided to instastory on Tuesday to reveal that Joe (born Joseph Allen Schreibvogel) took “four drafts” to finally sign.

“It’s been a battle and tens of thousands of dollars spent over the last year and a half trying to get released from my own kind of prison,” Dillon said. wrote.

‘But it was all worth it! Excited to move on with my life and my amazing partner John @devarti_j who supports me through everything! Next step: engineering school!

Passage can no longer ‘distribute, trade, sell, transfer or use’ any of Maldonado’s likenesses and a non-disparagement agreement is in place, according to TMZ.

The gun-toting, openly gay polygamist was legally married to his late staffer Travis Maldonado, who fatally shot himself in 2017, but was not legally married to former staffer John Finlay.

‘I’m a fucking free man!’

In June, Joe, who is battling prostate cancer, rekindled his romance with ex-boyfriend Seth, whom he called the “forever love of my life” in a Instagram post from September 17.

Maldonado’s marital status Facebook account claims he has been ‘engaged’ since July 4th.

Last Friday, the US Court of Appeals for the Tenth Circuit. ruled against the 2016 POTUS candidate’s appeal to reduce his 21-year prison sentence by eight and a half years by bundling his murder-for-hire plots.

Judge Michael R. Murphy argued that the two hitmen Joe hired (for $3K and $10K) to murder his nemesis, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, “represented two independently operating plots to kill her.” .

“I’m done with the Carole Baskin saga”: Judge Michael R. Murphy argued that the two hitmen Joe hired (for $3K and $10K) to murder his nemesis, Big Cat Rescue founder Carole Baskin, “represented two independently operating plots to kill her’

Maldonado, who was incarcerated at FMC Forth Worth Federal Medical Center in Texas, has served four years so far for the two murder plots, as well as eight Lacey Act violations and nine Endangered Species Act violations. Extinction.

The 2018 Oklahoma gubernatorial candidate will be less than thrilled to learn that a week ago President Joe Biden signed into law the Big Cat Public Safety Act, which Carole Baskin had been pushing for decades.

‘I’m so excited! I’m purring like a cat with a belly full of mother’s milk,’ gushed the 61-year-old DWTS alum. Tik Tok In the past week.

‘That means no more puppy petting. No more private property, they will be baffled. Owners have 180 days to register the cats they own, but cannot purchase more. And by stopping puppy petting, you stop hundreds of puppies from being bred for use as pay-to-play accessories that are used, abused and discarded.

Tiger King: Murder, Mayhem and Madness ranked No. 1 on Netflix’s Top 10 Most Streamed list for 25 days in a row between March and April 2020. amassing more than 34 million viewers.

The eight-part docuseries from directing duo Eric Goode and Rebecca Chaikli truly became a pop culture phenomenon in the era of the COVID-19 quarantine and spawned a number of spin-offs.

The 61-year-old DWTS alumnus gushed last week: ‘I’m so excited! I’m purring like a cat with a belly full of mother’s milk! That means no more puppy petting. No more private property, they will be baffled’