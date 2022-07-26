Tiger King star Carole Baskin earns Biden’s support on big cat bill

On Tuesday, the White House officially threw its support behind a bill that was pushed through tiger king star Carole Baskin to restrict exotic animal ownership.

In a statement, the Biden administration said the Big Cat Public Safety Act would “build on existing laws protecting big cats, such as tigers, cheetahs, jaguars and other wild animals living in captivity in the United States” and “property of confine these animals”. animals to zoos, sanctuaries, universities and agencies.”

The measure – introduced by Rep. Mike Quigley (D-IL) and Sen. Richard Blumenthal (D-CT) – would formally ban the cub petting zoo lions, tigers and other big cats in the Netflix hit tiger king documentary released in 2020. As highlighted in the show, private zoos regularly host events where park-goers are allowed to pet the cubs of small cats.

For years, animal rights activist groups have criticized the practice they believe harms animals and threatens public safety.

“Since cubs can only be ‘treated’ for a few months, this practice leads to the cubs being weaned prematurely and forcibly separated from their mothers, often resulting in long-lasting psychological consequences,” the Animal Legal Defense Fund says in a statement of support for the measure on its website.

Private zoos, such as those owned by Joe Exotic and other owners featured on the show, take advantage of the loosely regulated cub petting and private cat ownership. The legislation could dramatically affect the way businesses like these operate, taking away much of the revenue earned from petting zoos.

early last month, the New York Post reported that Bhagavan “Doc” Antle, a private zoo owner, was featured in tiger king, was booked by the FBI. No charges were stated, according to: The mailbut Antle has faced numerous charges of crime over the years, including abuse of exotic animals.

The House is expected to vote on a handful of bills as early as this week, including the big cat measure.