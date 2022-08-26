Tiffiny Hall says she is rejecting ‘bounce back’ culture after crying over her post-baby body

Former Biggest Loser star Tiffiny Hall says she’s not pressuring herself to get back in shape after welcoming her second child.

The 38-year-old welcomed daughter Vada with husband Ed Kavalee in June.

When she appeared on Sunrise Friday, the fitness expert admitted she had previously “collapsed” about her postpartum body, but has accepted that she’s not a “gladiator.”

“I used to be a gladiator and I was so fit, so in a body that’s 20 pounds heavier and is so unfit at the moment,” she said.

“It’s hard to accept, but that’s why I reject the bounce back culture and lead this movement of bouncing forward, which is all accepting where you are, going slow and safe in a sustainable way, and respecting that fourth trimester of recovery. ‘

She added that the body takes a year to recover after pregnancy and that a woman should be “kind to herself” after giving birth.

“I’m not a size 8 anymore and I train that it doesn’t affect my ability to coach and be fit,” she explained.

She added that her five-year-old son Arnold is “the best big brother” and “obsessed with his new sister” and gave some advice to Sunrise Weatherman Sam Mac, who is about to become a father for the first time.

“The days are long, but the years are short,” she said.

“So make sure you don’t get caught up in that Groundhog Day of alternating sleep foods.

“But you really enjoy the moment because the years fly by and suddenly I look at Arnold, he’s five. And then I look back at Vada who is 11 weeks and maybe I’m just there to enjoy every second of it.”

Tiffiny has regularly shared her post-partum journey on Instagram, and in June revealed she was struggling to look after herself.

‘It is not easy. I stand in front of my mirror looking at my new body with my big bump, Vada’s house, and it’s really hard to accept that it’s going to take time,” she said, wiping the tears away.

The star admitted she was feeling “super emotional” and accepts that “healing takes time.”

Tiffiny and her husband Ed already have a son, Arnold, five. All pictured

“It also depends on what birth you had. I’ve got a few stitches and everything and it’s all a little sore. But she is absolutely beautiful. She’s worth it.’

Appear on 2DayFM’s The Morning Crew with Hughesy Ed and Erin Tiffiny revealed that people are still asking when she’s due because she hasn’t lost the baby weight yet.

She admitted she “definitely felt the pressure” to drop the pounds when her body had “been a billboard for so long.”

“People still ask me when I’m due and I say, ‘I’m not pregnant anymore, I had the baby,'” she said.

“It’s not the easiest time to be in a postpartum body. It’s not easy,” Tiffiny admitted.

When asked if the pressure to lose weight is “an extra element” because of the work she does, Tiffiny gave a very honest answer.

“Absolutely, I felt the pressure. My body has been a billboard for so long. [My brand is all about] fitness and health, so it’s hard.

‘It’s hard to have a different identity for a while, but I know that [it’s] nine months in, nine months out. It takes time and you just have to be patient.’

Tiffiny announced Vada’s birth in an Instagram post in June, sharing a photo of her newborn daughter in the hospital.

“Arnold’s sister has arrived. Welcome Vada Kavalee,” the proud mother captioned the image, before adding “30.5.2022.”