Tiffiny Hall, 38, showcases her four-month post-baby body transformation

Celebrity trainer Tiffiny Hall has revealed her post-baby body transformation after welcoming daughter Vada four months ago.

The wife of comedian Ed Kavalee shared photos on Instagram on Thursday in which she highlights her progress since the beginning of June.

The images show how much her body has changed since two weeks after giving birth compared to now.

‘I’m halfway through the Bounce Forward challenge, what a milestone!’ Tiffiny started.

“I am slowly regaining my fitness and strength and feel more powerful every day.”

The former Australian Gladiators star revealed that she “threw the scales” and instead used her sportswear to measure her progress.

“I still pee myself a little while jumping, but I’ll take all the small wins and non-scale wins (NSVs) I’ve already had and I’ll keep going,” she added.

“I’m so excited for the next six weeks of this trip. Bring it on! My goal is to be fit enough to film more TXO workouts in the new year!’

It comes after the fitness guru collapsed in June as she struggled to accept her new body.

‘It is not easy. I stand in front of my mirror looking at my new body with my big bump, Vada’s house, and it’s really hard to accept that it’s going to take time,” she said.

She admitted she was feeling “super emotional” and accepts that “healing takes time.”

“It also depends on what birth you had. I’ve got a few stitches and everything and it’s all a little sore. But she is absolutely beautiful. She’s worth it,” she added.

Appearing on 2Day FM’s Hughesy, Ed and Erin in June, Tiffany said people were still asking when she was due because she hadn’t lost the baby weight yet.

She admitted she “definitely felt the pressure” to drop the pounds because her body had been “a billboard” for her fitness program for so long.

“People still ask me when I’m due and I think, ‘I’m not pregnant anymore, I had the baby,'” she said.

“It’s not the easiest time to be in a postpartum body. It is not easy.’

She and her husband Ed, 43, are also parents to four-year-old son Arnold.