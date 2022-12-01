Tiffany Haddish returns to the red carpet for the Los Angeles premiere of Emancipation

<!–

Exactly three months after being charged with child grooming and underage sexual abuse, Tiffany Haddish is back on the red carpet.

The 42-year-old actress was all smiles at the Los Angeles premiere of Will Smith’s new film Emancipation, held Wednesday night at the Regency Village Theater.

The actress was spotted solo at the event, her first red carpet event since allegations against her and comedian Aries Spears surfaced on Aug. 30.

Haddish stepped out in a gorgeous powder blue Maison Margiela gown with incredible trompe-l’œil artwork depicting other layers of an outfit.

The trompe-l’œil artwork on the dress — designed to represent a three-dimensional image on a two-dimensional surface — features a button-up top laid over a bustier with a fringed skirt.

She accessorized with silver and diamond earrings and completed her look with a pair of matching powder blue pumps from Paris Texas.

She also took to Instagram to share snaps of her look, also revealing that she was styled by Wayman + Micah, with hair by Ray Christopher and makeup by Hendra Nasil.

“I am so thankful that my God continues to be surrounded by the best. Thanks team,” Haddish said in the caption to her post.

The event comes just days after she volunteered at The Laugh Factory’s annual Thanksgiving celebration, which the legendary comedy club has been serving for 42 years.

Haddish made headlines on August 30 when a lawsuit was filed against her and fellow comedian Aries Spears for grooming and sexually assaulting two minors.

The kids — a 14-year-old girl and a seven-year-old boy — were reportedly recruited by Haddish and Spears to perform sexually suggestive content for a skit called “Through a Pedophiles Eye.”

Haddish’s lawyer claimed the lawsuit was baseless, and about three weeks later the lawsuit was dismissed by the anonymous petitioner with prejudice, meaning it cannot be refiled.

After the lawsuit was dropped, Haddish revealed in an interview with TMZ that she “lost everything, all my gigs gone” as a result of the lawsuit.

She added in another interview that she was “relieved” that the lawsuit had been dropped and that she was “very concerned about the kids, making sure they’re okay,” adding that she wasn’t with Spears at all. talk.

Haddish has three upcoming movies in post-production, Landscape With Invisible Hand, Back on the Strip, and Disney’s Haunted Mansion.

