Tiffany Haddish Rejected $10 MILLION From Social Media Posting Because It Didn’t Fit Her Brand

She is one of Hollywood’s biggest success stories as she became a megastar from living in her car.

But despite her knowledge of being broke, Tiffany Haddish is unwilling to sell at the cost of her integrity.

The 42-year-old entertainer is on the cover of the latest edition of cosmopolitan magazine while being open to a variety of topics, including how she chooses her projects, her dating life, and therapy.

When she broke out of her career starring alongside Regina Hall, Jada Pinkett Smith and Queen Latifah in the 2017 comedy film Girls Trip, Tiffany revealed that she’s only now beginning to see the power she wields.

She said, ‘It’s a huge battle. I probably should have realized three years ago that I was banging because people I know would say, “You should just put me in a movie. Give me the job. You have the power.”

“But I didn’t know I had power. I didn’t understand and they knew before I knew.’

Tiffany explained that she recently attended Harvard and took a course called “The Business of Entertainment, Media, and Sports,” which made her realize that she had been selling herself short for years.

She explained: ‘You need the writer to tell the story, to put the story on paper, but you need the artist to bring it to life. And the right artist puts the slippers in the chair. You need the loot in the chair.

‘You need eyes on the project, and the element I was missing was that I had value that way. It’s not about money. It’s about strength and then being able to create opportunities. Like, on my show I’m on right now, The Afterparty, I’ve made a request to see more people like me on set.”

Tiffany went on to talk about her thought process behind choosing projects and partnerships, while revealing that money isn’t everything.

She was candid when she said, “I turned down, damn it, I turned down $10 million just to post because it didn’t represent my brand. I turned down $10 million because my soul is worth more than that to me.

“My mind, my integrity, how I want to be able to look at myself in the mirror every day… I’d rather be broke than get money to do something that makes me feel bad.”

She continued: ‘In the beginning with acting roles I was just like, what seems like fun? Now it is, what seems nice and what resonates with my soul? Then I ask, who else is working on it? Will it be my friends? However, what has struck me lately is that the casting comes to me first. So I also learned how to fight better.

“Because it’s a struggle to get the people you want, because everyone still sees you as a talent, if they don’t realize I’ve produced stuff, been nominated for awards, won trophies… I kinda know what I am doing. Give me a chance to make you richer, sir. I may not know how to keep a man, but I do know how to make some money.”

Tiffany looked absolutely stunning on the cover of the monthly magazine while wearing an orange Cult Gaia cover up that showed off her stunning figure.

She wore large earrings from Gold & Honey and gold rings from Jennifer Fisher.

The Easter Sunday star also sat by a fireplace in a shimmering gold sleeveless mini dress from the Michael Kors collection as she showed off her legs.

Tiffany also revealed that she has been dating since her split from rapper and actor Common last year, with whom she dated from mid-2020 to November 2021.

She said that despite “building a queen,” she still has time to date potential suitors, saying, “I’m dating my ass.

“That’s one thing that’s been really great. I now know all the good restaurants. I have a date where I’m going to have dinner in the dark. You order your food before you go in, and you go in and it’s dark, and the food must be really good because you can’t see it.’

Tiffany has been open about her experiences in therapy as she had a difficult family life growing up and even ended up in foster care, separated from her siblings and candid about her role in her life.

She said, “Actually, as a teenager, I got a court order to go to therapy, but I didn’t really use it. I was just quiet, sitting there coloring, putting together puzzles, but I didn’t want to talk to the therapist. But when I was 21, I had a breakdown, so I went back and I took it really seriously because I felt like dying.

“It still makes me emotional just thinking about it. I didn’t know why God put me on this planet to hurt so much? Why I had to be everyone’s punching bag. I left it there.

“Just before I turned 18, I wanted to kill myself. My grandmother said I wasn’t allowed. She made me realize that I was valuable.

“You know, as a black woman, we don’t talk about certain things, like sexual assault or rape, because we’re ashamed or because we think it will put the family to shame or whatever. But I had to talk about certain things. I think the biggest lesson for me is that I need to learn that it’s okay to say I’m not okay.”

Tiffany is currently starring in the Jo Koy comedy film Easter Sunday which is now in theaters.