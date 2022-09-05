Tiffany Haddish breaks her silence on grooming and molestation accusations

<!–

Tiffany Haddish has broken her silence after being charged with grooming and molestation in a new lawsuit.

Haddish, 42, and comedian Aries Spears, 47, have been accused of grooming a 14-year-old girl and her 7-year-old brother to do explicit skits in a new lawsuit obtained by TMZ.

A video reportedly shows Haddish teaching the underage girl how to mimic fellatio. Haddish is also said to have taken the boy to a house where she and Spears harassed him while filming a Funny or Die video titled “Through a Pedophiles Eyes.”

Haddish posted a statement on her Instagram account Monday morning, where she said she couldn’t talk much about the pending legal matter, but admitted she “deeply” regretted appearing in the sketch.

“I know people have a lot of questions. I get it. I am with you. Unfortunately, as there is an ongoing legal case, I can’t say much about it at the moment.

“But obviously, while this skit was meant to be comedic, it wasn’t funny at all — and I deeply regret that I agreed to play in it.

“I’m really looking forward to telling you a lot more about this situation as soon as possible.”

Last week, her attorney Andrew Brettler in a statement to DailyMail.com called the allegations against Haddish fake: ‘The plaintiff’s mother, Trizah Morris, has been trying to assert these false claims against Ms. Haddish for several years.’

Brettler continued, “Every attorney who initially handled her case — and there were several — eventually dropped the case when it became clear the claims were unfounded and Ms. Haddish would not be dismissed.”

“Now Ms. Morris is having her adult daughter represented in this lawsuit. Together, the two will suffer the consequences of pursuing this frivolous action.”

Spears’ attorney, Debra Opri, also called the lawsuit a “shakedown” in a statement to… Page six.

The siblings are suing Haddish and Spears for damages, claiming they both developed “social disorders” as a result of the resulting trauma.

They claim that Haddish was friends with their mother and that the Funny or Die video starring John Doe was published when he was too young to consent.

He now claims to be so afraid of being watched or recorded that he puts ‘band-aids over all the cameras on his electronics’.

Meanwhile, his sister says her trauma has prevented her from dating because she’s too afraid of being abused and “turned down a path of false trust, like the one Haddish led her.” Haddish allegedly paid Jane Doe $100 for the skit, as reported by Page six.

The siblings also said their mother had previously tried to reach a $15,000 settlement with Spears over the alleged molestation video.

Their mother claims she met Haddish through comedy and that the two developed a close bond as they were both going through divorce at the time, in a statement to The everyday beast.

According to the lawsuit, Haddish called the family for “every birthday and every Christmas.”

Meanwhile, Funny or Die – a comedy video website and film/television production company – released a statement to TMZ stating that they were not involved in the making of the “absolutely disgusting” video, despite what the lawsuit alleges.