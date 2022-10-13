Tierney picks out one thing Arsenal fans did that gave Gunners edge vs Liverpool

Arsenal defender Kieran Tierney believes the 3-2 win over Liverpool this season highlighted a transformed atmosphere at the Emirates Stadium.

Mikel Arteta’s side are on top after nine Premier League games and recent wins over Liverpool and Tottenham show they are here to stay.

AFP Arsenal fans brought the noise to Liverpool

And the young, feisty Gunners side has struck a chord with supporters, creating a feel-good factor after decades of discontent in North London.

A shadow has been cast over Arsenal in recent years, from the final seasons of Arsene Wenger’s reign to the early days of Arteta’s tenure.

Granit Xhaka’s clash with supporters in 2019 typified a toxic atmosphere in the Emirates.

But it’s a different story now – with Gunner’s great Martin Keown saying the atmosphere around the club is back to Invincibles – and the Emirates have proven to be a fortress for the team this season.

Tierney points out that there is even noise when the hosts give in.

“I would say it’s the best since I’ve been here and I think it’s an honor for all the fans, the players and the staff,” said the defender. Arsenal’s official website.

Getty Gunners fans fully support the team

UCL Tottenham 3-2 Frankfurt LIVE RESPONSE: Spurs top group after Son ‘magic’ and Kane pen

scenes McCoist and Ferdinand wildly celebrated the Rangers opener, but then Liverpool woke up

hunt Southampton furious as Chelsea approach recruiting chief

wanted Mbappé had a two-hour private jet meeting with Liverpool owner John W. Henry

STYLE Jordan says Glazers is delaying Man United buyers while Ratcliffe ends acquisition stakes

powered by fans Watch England and Wales during the World Cup on talkSPORT Fan Zone







“It feels like there is a click – everyone has come together.

“You hear reactions after we concede goals, you rarely hear that in football.

“Our fans drowned out the Liverpool fans after they scored just to encourage us to go again and score another goal.

‘I think you need that.

“It’s building up, even last season you could see it getting better and better between the players, the staff and the fans, and this season it’s all coming together.

“We are one club, one unit.”