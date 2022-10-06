Tickner added to NZ squad for T20I tri-series in Santner’s absence

Fast bowler Blair Tickner has been added to the New Zealand squad for the home T20I triangular series with Pakistan and Bangladesh as cover. The addition of Tickner was necessitated by Mitchell Santner’s absence, NZC said.

Santner will be joining the squad late – most likely by the weekend – after being away with his family following the birth of his first child last week. Santner’s absence from New Zealand’s first game of the tri-series – Saturday against Pakistan – means New Zealand only has the only specialist spin option in Ish Sodhi, although Kane Williamson can also turn to the part-time if necessary. offspin by Michael Bracewell.

Of the 16 players who are now part of the set-up for the triangular series [including Santner]Tickner is the only one not part of the main team called the T20 World Cup which kicks off in Australia later this month. New Zealand has their squad filled with sailors: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Adam Milne are the frontline men, with James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell nearby as options for part-time seam bowling.

Tickner was part of the New Zealand squad that toured Europe in the summer, taking seven wickets in three T20Is against Ireland and the Netherlands. Earlier this year, he also received his first NZC central contract.