Tickner added to NZ squad for T20I tri-series in Santner’s absence
Santner will be joining the squad late – most likely by the weekend – after being away with his family following the birth of his first child last week. Santner’s absence from New Zealand’s first game of the tri-series – Saturday against Pakistan – means New Zealand only has the only specialist spin option in Ish Sodhi, although Kane Williamson can also turn to the part-time if necessary. offspin by Michael Bracewell.
Of the 16 players who are now part of the set-up for the triangular series [including Santner]Tickner is the only one not part of the main team called the T20 World Cup which kicks off in Australia later this month. New Zealand has their squad filled with sailors: Trent Boult, Lockie Ferguson, Tim Southee and Adam Milne are the frontline men, with James Neesham and Daryl Mitchell nearby as options for part-time seam bowling.
The T20I triangular series kicks off with the two touring teams – Pakistan and Bangladesh – facing each other on Friday. The three sides will each play against each other twice in the round-robin phase prior to the final, which is scheduled for October 14. All matches are played in Christchurch.