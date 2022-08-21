Tickets to summit featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in Manchester cost £1,000 PER DAY  

<!–

It aims to bring together the “brightest young leaders from every country and every sector” with the lofty ambition to “take on humanity’s greatest challenges”.

And next month, the participants of the One Young World summit in Manchester will be joined in their serious work by the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.

But sharing a conference center with them doesn’t come cheap – savvy young delegates will have to pay £1,000 a day to attend the three-day event, and that doesn’t include the cost of travel to Manchester or accommodation.

Those attending the conference for the first time and hoping to secure a ticket, which includes private accommodation, will need to spend £4,210.

Conference organizers point out that Harry and Meghan will not be paid and that 30 percent of the young people with a scholarship will participate.

Meghan has been an ambassador for One Young World since 2014 and will give the keynote speech this year at the opening ceremony at Bridgewater Hall before she and Harry participate in a roundtable debate on equality.

Another issue to be discussed at this year’s summit is the impact of ‘economic uncertainty’ on trust in leaders; something that seems rather ironic given the top is charging such eye-watering fees.

Meghan has praised One Young World’s delegates for speaking out against “human rights abuses, environmental crises, gender equality issues, discrimination and injustice.”

And she explained: “When I was asked to become a Counselor at One Young World, my answer was a resounding: Yes! One Young World invites young adults from all over the world who are actively committed to transforming the socio-political landscape by being the greater good.”

Other speakers at the summit include Sir Bob Geldof and Little Mix singer Leigh-Anne Pinnock.

Delegates attend the summit through a partner organization such as a university, or can participate independently.

Those who do not have support from an organization can apply for a grant. Most delegates are between the ages of 18 and 30.

The One Young World website states: ‘Delegates participate in speeches, panel discussions and workshops on how we can take action together and individually for a better world.’

But only, it seems, if you can afford it.

Charlie, the husband of royal florist Willow Crossley, risks the wrath of neighbors at his pub The Bull in Charlbury, Oxfordshire.

They have complained that his music nights are “heavy and unsettling” – and have forced him to cancel one.

But now he’s licensed to use amps! Willow brightened up Harry and Meghan’s wedding.