Tickets for the Golden Globes can be purchased online at $25,000 each

Tickets for the invitation-only Golden Globe awards are on sale online for more than $25,000 after the latest ceremony was boycotted and not televised.

In yet another blow to the scandal-ridden Globes, DailyMail.com may reveal that a British concierge service is offering the tickets for sale to the general public.

It’s not clear who put them there, but events agency Cornucopia says it has “very limited” tickets available for £19,999 – $24,500 – for the January 10 ceremony.

Those willing to pay will receive full admission, including “dinner and awards ceremony, seated with the celebrities,” despite tickets being strictly reserved for nominees, their guests, and members of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), which sponsors the event .

The HFPA has already come under fire for a series of scandals over the lack of diversity, alleged sexual misconduct among its leaders, and allegations of an endemic gift-for-gong culture.

Best Actor Brendan Fraser has announced he will be boycotting the event, and sources tell DailyMail.com that stars Daniel Craig and Olivia Colman will also be skipping.

A Globes source tells DailyMail.com: ‘Buyer beware as it is extremely unlikely that tickets can be bought and sold. There are very few tickets and they are given to named and nominated persons and you cannot enter if you are not that person. We are aware that tickets are sometimes offered, but think it could just be a scam.”

Members of the HFPA reportedly took a “bribe” in the form of free travel, with 30 of the then 87 members spending two nights in a $1,400-a-night hotel in Paris at the expense of show creators Emily In Paris.

The show received two Golden Globes nominations.

More than 100 talent agencies signed an open letter threatening to deny HFPA access to their clients without substantial reform.

An LA Times investigation last year found that the HFPA regularly paid its members more than $1 million a year for serving on various committees.

It also turned out that the organization did not have a single black member. This has since been addressed through a massive membership campaign targeting ‘under-represented groups’.

A Globes source said the total Golden Globe Awards voting body is now 52% female; and 51.5% “racially and ethnically diverse” with 19.5% Latinx, $12 Asian, 10% Black, and 10% Middle Eastern membership, making it “the most diverse major award in Hollywood.”

The total number of voters now stands at 200, including self-identified as LGBTQIA+.

In addition, the HFPA has announced a program of reforms and new policies aimed at eliminating “ethical conflicts.” All members must now sign a code of conduct.

That might please actress Scarlett Johansson, who complained last year that she had been subjected to “sexist questions and comments” by HFPA members.

Sources tell DailyMail.com that British actors Daniel Craig and Olivia Colman are also not present

There was a full-blown celebrity boycott of the 2022 Globes, and the ceremony went ahead without television with rapper Snoop Dogg hosting — to mixed reviews.

And though Brendan Fraser, who is in the running for Best Actor for his performance in The Whale, has said he won’t attend January’s ceremony if invited.

The actor has accused former HFPA president Philip Berk of groping him in 2003. Berk has denied the allegations and dismissed Fraser’s version of the story as a “total fabrication.”

In an interview with GQ last month, Fraser stated that he “will not participate” in the Golden Globes in January. “I have more history with the Hollywood Foreign Press Association than I have respect for the Hollywood Foreign Press Association.”

He attributed his decision to “the history I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me anything, but not that.’

Berk was kicked out of the organization for calling Black Lives Matter a “racist hate movement” in an email.

Tom Cruise has returned his three awards, and Avengers star Mark Ruffalo has said he’s not “proud or happy” to have received a nomination.

Tom Cruise returned the Globes he won for Jerry Maguire in 1997 and Magnolia in 2000

In 2019, the nonprofit was criticized for failing to nominate female directors for awards, despite the critical and box office success of Lorene Scafaria’s Hustlers and Greta Gerwig’s Little Women.

In 2020, a Norwegian journalist sued the HFPA over a “culture of corruption” in which members accepted “thousands of dollars in emoluments” from the same studios they assigned gongs to. A federal judge dismissed the case, ruling that plaintiff Kjersti Flaa suffered no damages.

To add to the Globes’ woes, the host announcement, which is usually made in September, appears to have been delayed.

A Hollywood insider says, “I hear they’re struggling to find someone to defend it.”

The Golden Globes are seen as a barometer for the Academy Awards that follow.

The HFPA will announce its nominations on December 12.