Tickermaster’s new ‘Dynamic Pricing’ has forced Bruce Springsteen prices high as $5,000

Bruce Springsteen fans are outraged that tickets to his summer shows cost as much as $5,000 thanks to Ticketmaster’s dynamic pricing system, which has also boosted ticket prices for big names like Harry Styles, Drake and Taylor Swift.

Mid-floor tickets for the Boss’ 2023 American Arena Tour cost $4,000 to $5,000 each on Ticketmaster, with less-wanted seats still fetching inflated prices of over $1,000.

The outrageous prices are the result of Ticketmaster’s ‘dynamic pricing’, where ticket prices are inflated due to demand. The system, which has been in place since 2011, quickly increases ticket prices to levels that resellers would get for them.

While the dynamic pricing system has previously been a headache for music fans — with Harry Styles, Taylor Swift and Drake tickets rising hundreds of dollars in the past — Springsteen’s prices are nearly five times higher.

And fans have taken to social media to vent their frustrations over the awards, even venting their anger on Springsteen, a champion of the everyday working man.

The backlash against ‘dynamic pricing’, which has been in effect since 2011, originally picked up steam in 2018 when Taylor Swift’s ticket prices rose to $995, nearly double what they originally wanted.

Ticketmaster touts its ‘dynamic pricing’ system as a way for fans to get ‘platinum tickets’, which are tickets for seats located throughout the venue.

About platinum tickets, Ticketmaster says on their FAQ page: ‘Prices are adjusted to supply and demand, just like airline tickets and hotel rooms are sold.

“The goal is to give the most passionate fans fair and secure access to the most in-demand tickets while enabling the artists and everyone involved in hosting live events to price tickets closer to their fair value.” .’

Despite the pursuit of ‘fair value’, with which the artist and promoter can earn extra money, this is not the first time Ticketmaster has been criticized for ‘dynamic pricing’.

Last week, fans of rapper Drake were outraged when platinum tickets to his Young Money reunion show in Canada went for $573, with premium seats up to $1,480 on Ticketmaster.

In May, fans of Harry Styles lashed out at the ticketing company when prices for the platinum tickets soared over $1,000, and in February, fans of Paul McCartney complained when tickets to the icon summer show at MetLife Stadium rose more than $500.

Prior to the Springsteen incident, the loudest outcry against the Ticketmaster system came in 2018, when fans of Taylor Swift clamored for tickets to cost a whopping $995 when originally priced at $595 for the artist’s Reputation tour.

Ticketmaster did not immediately respond to DailyMail.com’s request for comment on the opposition, nor did Springsteen’s representatives.

Steven Van Zandt, a member of Springsteen’s E-Street band, is the only person involved with the show who has so far publicly responded to the complaints, telling fans he has no control over the prizes.

But that did little to quell fan fear as they took to Twitter to beat the high prices.

Twitter user Ryan Panton took aim at Springsteen and Ticketmaster by noting that only three things were certain in life: death, taxes, and fans mad at the online ticketing company.

‘Kill, taxes and fans p****d out at Ticketmaster for excessive ticketing practices. I’m sorry @springsteen, but for a man who has always been for the working man, these awards are a joke.”

Russell LedFord, another Twitter user, called Ticketmaster “criminals” for its high prices when he posted an image poking fun at how regular concert ticket prices seem to be rising randomly by the company.

Twitter user Michael Carter also pointed out that “dynamic pricing” seems to accomplish very little as scalpers and resellers continue to raise their own prices to stay ahead of Ticketmaster.

“So, Bruce Springsteen tickets sell out in 20 minutes and then immediately go on sale for twice the price on resale sites, thank you Ticketmaster,” Carter wrote.

Another Twitter user with the handle Clarissa echoed much of the frustration online by calling Ticketmaster “the real enemy” of music fans.

“Imagine a world where fans of all genres of music put their efforts aside and focus on destroying the real enemy – Ticketmaster,” she wrote.

Springsteen fan John Palumbo also expressed his anger on Twitter, saying he was outraged at the prizes as he went through the Ticketmaster que.

“The ticket prices were outrageous, he said. ‘It had to go from $700 to $3,000, and not even for great seats.

“I’m rich and I think that’s fucking crazy,” Palumbo added. “I could hire Backstreet to play in my yard for a week for cheaper than it would be to go to that show.”