Tiahleigh Palmer’s mum lashes out at her daughter’s killer Rick Thorburn as he’s found unresponsive

Tiahleigh Palmer, 12, was murdered by her foster father Rick Thorburn in October 2015

The mother of murdered schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer has released her daughter’s killer after he reportedly tried to take his own life behind bars for the second time.

Rick Thorburn, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of the 12-year-old in 2018, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after he was found unconscious in his cell around 8:30 am on Tuesday morning.

Tiahleigh’s birth mother Cindy Palmer said she wasn’t surprised to learn that Thorburn, 62, had been rushed to the hospital — as he’s tried before.

“He is a spoiled caterpillar and so is his wife from the phone recordings we heard during the inquest,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

She noted that Jane Bentley, deputy state coroner for the state of Queensland, found in her autopsy report that Thorburn had shown no remorse for the murder of the 12-year-old.

Ms Bentley said phone calls between Thorburn and his wife Julene made it clear “that he (the murderer) considers himself unfairly treated and a victim of the media and public opinion”.

“I think Mr Thorburn has no regrets at all for his transgressions,” Mrs Bentley wrote in the coroner’s report.

Ms Palmer said she felt the investigation, while thorough, was a “waste of time” and Thorburn’s “smug way” of maintaining control over her daughter’s death.

In a statement on Tuesday, Queensland Corrective Services said 62-year-old Thorburn did not respond in a single cell at Wolston Correctional Center on Tuesday.

“The first advice is that the 62-year-old man looked fine earlier in the morning, but stopped responding in his cell about 8.30 am,” said a spokesperson.

“Responding officers started with first aid and worked with Queensland Health staff to stabilize the prisoner until paramedics arrived.”

His current condition remains unclear.

In another incident in September 2020, he was found unconscious in his cell.

Thorburn was jailed after confessing to killing schoolgirl Tiahleigh to cover up the fact that his son Trent had sex with the underage girl.

Thorburn later dumped Tiahleigh’s body — naked except for underpants — on the banks of the Pimpama River on Queensland’s northern Gold Coast.

The 62-year-old was put on suicide watch after his arrest.

Julene Thorburn was sentenced to 18 months in prison for perjury and attempt to disrupt the course of justice, the sentence of which was suspended after six months

Tiahleigh’s biological mother Cindy Palmer said her daughter’s killer was a ‘rotten caterpillar’

Although her foster father pleaded guilty to her murder, Thorburn claimed he accidentally choked her.

In a telephone conversation between Thorburn and his wife, offered at the inquest, the couple are heard about how the case would attract media attention.

‘That’s what I say – just say the words ‘I can’t remember’ and what do they have? fall. Leave it to me to say everything. I can say and do what I want, but you, you can’t, you know,’ said Thorburn.

In the hours before Tiahleigh died, she’d been to a hip-hop dance class complaining of a stomachache.

Trent Thorburn was sentenced to four years in prison for incest, perjury and attempt to pervert justice

That day, Trent confessed to his mother that he had had sex with the schoolgirl and feared that the abdominal pain was a sign that she was pregnant.

Trent was sentenced to four years in prison for incest, perjury and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Much of his sentence was served in solitary confinement after being subjected to vicious attacks by other inmates.

Trent was allowed to walk free in 2018 after just 16 months behind bars.

LIFELINE 13 11 14