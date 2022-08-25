Tiahleigh Palmer’s foster dad Rick Thorburn out of hospital two days after suicide attempt

Tiahleigh Palmer, 12, was murdered by her foster father Rick Thorburn in October 2015

The killer who was serving a life sentence for the horrific murder of 12-year-old schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer has quietly returned to prison two days after attempting suicide.

Daily Mail Australia can reveal that Rick Thorburn, 62, has been returned to Brisbane’s Wolston Correctional Center in the wake of his failed suicide attempt in his cell on Tuesday at 8.30am.

A Queensland Corrective Services spokesperson confirmed that Thorburn had not been hospitalized since Thursday and had been returned to solitary confinement at the maximum security prison.

The father of two and foster carer, who pleaded guilty to the 2015 murder of Tiahleigh, was found unresponsive by prison staff earlier this week and was rushed to hospital.

He also made an attempt on his life within hours of his arrest in 2016.

On that occasion, the Queensland Police Ethics Standards were called in to investigate how Thorburn could injure himself. He spent a period in an artificial coma in the intensive care unit before returning to prison.

He was previously found unresponsive in his cell in another incident in September 2020.

Rick Thorburn, who was sentenced to life in prison for the murder of Tiahleigh in 2018, was taken to Princess Alexandra Hospital in Brisbane after he was found unconscious in his cell around 8:30 am on Tuesday morning. Thursday morning he was back in prison

Tiahleigh’s birth mother, Cindy Palmer, previously said she was not surprised to learn that Thorburn had been taken to hospital, as he had attempted suicide before.

“He is a rotten caterpillar and so is his wife from the phone recordings we heard during the inquest,” she told the Daily Mail Australia.

She noted that Jane Bentley, deputy state coroner for the state of Queensland, found in her autopsy report that Thorburn had shown no remorse for the murder of the 12-year-old.

Ms Bentley said phone calls between Thorburn and his wife Julene made it clear “that he (the murderer) considers himself unfairly treated and a victim of the media and public opinion”.

“I think Mr Thorburn has no regrets at all for his transgressions,” Mrs Bentley wrote in the coroner’s report.

Ms Palmer said she felt the investigation, while thorough, was a “waste of time” and Thorburn’s “smug way” of maintaining control over her daughter’s death.

Trent Thorburn was sentenced to four years in prison for incest, perjury and attempt to pervert justice

In a statement on Tuesday, Queensland Corrective Services said staff were working to save his life after the horrific find.

“Responding officers started first aid and worked with Queensland Health staff to stabilize the prisoner until paramedics arrived.”

Thorburn was jailed after confessing to killing schoolgirl Tiahleigh to cover up the fact that his son Trent had sex with the underage girl.

He later dumped Tiahleigh’s body – naked except for underpants – on the banks of the Pimpama River on Queensland’s northern Gold Coast.

Although her foster father pleaded guilty to her murder, Thorburn claimed he accidentally choked her.

In a telephone conversation between Thorburn and his wife, offered at the inquest, the couple are heard about how the case would attract media attention.

Tiahleigh’s biological mother Cindy Palmer said her daughter’s killer was a ‘rotten caterpillar’

Thorburn was jailed after confessing to killing schoolgirl Tiahleigh Palmer to cover up the fact that his son Trent had sex with the underage girl

‘That’s what I say – just say the words ‘I can’t remember’ and what do they have? fall. Leave it to me to say everything. I can say and do what I want, but you, you can’t, you know,’ said Thorburn.

Julene was sentenced to 18 months in prison for perjury and attempted disturbance of justice, the sentence of which was suspended after six months.

In the hours before Tiahleigh died, she’d been to a hip-hop dance class complaining of a stomachache.

That day, Trent confessed to his mother that he had had sex with the schoolgirl and feared that the abdominal pain was a sign that she was pregnant.

Trent was sentenced to four years in prison for incest, perjury and attempt to pervert the course of justice.

Much of his sentence was served in solitary confinement after being subjected to vicious attacks by other inmates.

Trent was allowed to walk free in 2018 after just 16 months behind bars.

For confidential crisis support, contact Lifeline on 13 11 14

Julene Thorburn was sentenced to 18 months in prison for perjury and attempt to disrupt the course of justice, the sentence of which was suspended after six months