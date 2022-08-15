Tia Mowry puts on leggy display in tiny green shorts and matching blazer while out in Brentwood

<!–

Tia Mowry showed off her long legs as she made her way to the Day of Indulgence event in Brentwood on Sunday.

The 44-year-old actress wore a vibrant green blazer and high-waisted shorts.

She wore a close-fitting shirt under the beautiful garment and a silver necklace sat on top of the fabric.

The Sister Sister star parted her shoulder-length black hair down the middle and large earrings dangled down as well.

She was wearing high black stiletto heels and was also carrying a matching black bag.

The Day of Indulgence celebration is an annual event hosted by film and television producer Jennifer Klein.

The regular retreat offers A-listers a chance to indulge in a pleasurable experience and a variety of swag free.

During past events, guests have been treated to food and drink as different areas of the property allow for different experiences, including a free backyard swag bazaar and in-room pop-up boutiques with a mix of shopping and gifts.

Mowry recently reprized her roles as Cocoa McKellan and Tina Turner on the show Family Reunion.

The show was renewed for its third season last year, and it was announced that the upcoming season will be its last.

Mowry spoke about the end of the show in an interview with Entertainment tonight she gave after the announcement.

“You know, our pickup was very bittersweet, because I mean, I’m very grateful to be picked up. It’s a huge achievement to be able to run for three seasons on a network, especially Netflix, because the shows usually don’t last more than three or four years, my type of show, comedy with kids, so I’m very, very grateful that we can keep telling the story,” she told the publication.