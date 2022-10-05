Tia Mowry heads to the gym as ex Cory Hardrict denies cheating following divorce news

Tia Mowry was spotted on her way to a workout at the Los Angeles gym on Wednesday, two days after she filed for divorce from husband Cory Hardrict after 14 years of marriage.

The Sister, Sister actress, 44, showed off her tight arms in a black tank top, which she paired with tight black leggings and matching sneakers.

Meanwhile, her estranged husband Cory denied on Instagram on Wednesday that he had cheated on the actress.

The actor, 42, said the rumors of his infidelity were “lies” after an Instagram user claimed he cheated on Mowry under his recent social media post.

Tia shielded her eyes from the sun with black sunglasses and topped off the athletic outfit with a pair of gold hoops during the outing.

The Twitches star, who rose to fame with her twin sister Tamera Mowry in the 1994 to 1999 sitcom Sister, Sister, stayed hydrated with a green drink in hand.

The beauty also had a gray bag slung over her shoulder and wore her black locks in a ponytail for the training session.

According to divorce documents obtained by DailyMail.com earlier this week, the former Disney Channel star cited irreconcilable differences as the reason behind their split when filing to end their marriage in Los Angeles on Monday.

The artist has asked for joint physical and legal custody of their two children, son Cree, 11, and four-year-old daughter Cairo and has not given a date of separation.

She also asked the judge to end the court’s ability to award spousal support to both parties and indicated that she and Cory had a prenuptial agreement.

“According to the pre-marital agreement of the parties, all property and obligations of each party are his/her own property,” the document reads.

Tia is represented by Laura Wasser, a divorce attorney.

Tia spoke about the divorce in a heartfelt message posted on her Instagram account on Tuesday, where she said she would continue to maintain a friendship with her ex “if we co-parent our beautiful children.”

She posted a statement about the split, along with a black and white photo of her and Cory.

“I have always been honest with my fans and today is no different. I wanted to share that Cory and I decided to go our separate ways. These decisions are never easy, and not without sadness.

We will maintain a friendship as co-parenting of our beautiful children. I am grateful for all the happy times we have had together and would like to thank my friends, family and fans for your love and support as we begin this new chapter in our lives.”

She also posted a cryptic message on her Instagram Stories, seemingly hinting at the split earlier that day.

It was a quote she had reposted that read, “Letting go can be painful. But it won’t hurt as much as holding onto an illusion.’

Mowry met Cory, also an actor, on the set of the 2005 film Hollywood Horror. They dated for six years before saying “I do” on April 20, 2008.

Speaking of their 2015 marriage, Tia told HuffPost Live that she and Cory “don’t impose gender roles” on their marriage.

“We don’t impose gender roles in our marriage and relationship. If I’m working a lot and Cory is home, he’ll put Cree to bed, and if there’s dishes to do, he’ll wash them,” she said. “So it’s not like, ‘Oh, I’m going to wait for my wife to come home and she’s going to do all that.'”

She also described the benefits a partnership brings to her own dreams.

I have goals and aspirations, and I believe that you can pursue your dreams and it can work if you have someone to support you,” she said.

In 2020, Tia revealed that she and Cory had to schedule sex between their parenting and work duties.

“You have to make sure it’s not neglected in any way,” she said in iHeartRadio’s What to Expect podcast.