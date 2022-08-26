Thylane Blondeau wows in a black bikini before packing on the PDA with shirtless boyfriend Ben Attal

She was considered the most beautiful girl in the world when she was only six years old.

And Thylane Blondeau continued to show off her stunning good looks as she wowed in a black bikini while soaking up the sun on a hunting trip in St Tropez.

The French model, 20, was joined by her actor boyfriend Ben Attal, 25, with the pair enjoying a passionate kiss during their idyllic getaway.

Tylane showcased her incredible figure in the skinny two-piece, which she paired with a simple gold necklace and gold earrings.

The stunner swept her wet locks into a neat bun, while showing off her natural beauty by going makeup-free for the outing.

Although the pair were joined by other friends, Tylane and Ben – who started dating in 2020 – couldn’t take their eyes or hands off each other as they packed their PDAs.

Thylane was previously in a relationship with French DJ Milane Meritte, but the couple broke up in 2020.

The designer is the daughter of footballer Patrick Blondeau and, at the age of six, made a huge splash in 2007 after she was named the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’.

It’s an accolade she’s achieved twice, as 11 years later, Thylane won the coveted title again and topped TC Candler’s annual award list for 2018.

The awards, which started in 1990, pride themselves on being one of the most ‘diverse’ of beauty awards.

A delighted Thylane, who took to Instagram at the time, thanked the competition for the award, admitting she “couldn’t believe it.”

She wrote: ‘I just can’t believe it myself, thank you so much @tccandler and everyone who voted.

‘I never thought I’d ever be number one! I am grateful to you all. I really hope you have a Merry Christmas and a Merry Christmas with your family..all the best to you all, lots of love (sic)’.

Dubbed ‘The 29th Annual Independent Critics List 2018’, the competition was founded in 1990 by British film critic TC Candler and has previously awarded Michelle Pfeiffer, Marion Cottilard and Jourdan Dunn the title.

It comes as Thylane turned up the heat with a slew of photos shared on Instagram during her sun-filled getaway in Portugal.

She donned a very leggy display in a skimpy white leotard with silver cross prints, before changing into a leopard print bikini.

She continued her look with white-and-purple leather sneakers and framed her face with black sunglasses as she bent over in a sizzling pose.

In late 2021, Thylane revealed that she has had multiple surgeries in the past year due to complications with ovarian cysts.

The influencer shared an Instagram post about her health problems and posted photos of her hospital bed.

She explained that she had surgery after an ovarian cyst “exploded in her stomach.”

“The next day I had an appointment with a wonderful doctor (Olivier Kadoch) who immediately saw that I had a 5.6 cm cyst touching my ovary, so he sent me to do an IRM and was diagnosed an hour later. the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital for emergency surgery.’

Today I finally feel better. I finally feel free. I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long. Glad I never gave up,” she gushed.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it, see different doctors until some of them find the problem and cure it. Any pain, even the little ones, can hide something far more important.”

Thylane went on to thank her doctor “who literally saved my life,” as well as her mother for traveling from the south of France to be with her. She ended her post by paying tribute to friend Ben Attal ‘who helped me with my stomach problems since 1 year ❤️.’