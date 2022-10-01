Thylane Blondeau cuts a glamorous figure in champagne dress as she attends Forbes Trophy dinner

Thylane Blondeau looked sensational as she attended the Forbes Trophy dinner at the Four Seasons Hotel in Paris on Friday.

The 21-year-old model made sure all eyes were on her when she arrived at the event in a long-sleeved champagne dress.

The garment featured a pink and gold pattern detail and sequin trim, while Thylane also wore a pair of black heels.

The French beauty styled her brunette locks in an updo for the evening and added to her look with a silver chain.

Thylane is the daughter of footballer Patrick Blondeau and rose to fame at the age of six in 2007 after she was named the ‘most beautiful girl in the world’.

Thylane posed for a moment with fellow model Baptiste Giabiconi, who is known as Kalr Lagerfeld’s former muse.

Kat Graham was also present at the event, donning a black silk shirt with matching shorts.

The Vampire Diaries star, 33, turned heads with a matching cape, while adding height to her frame with a pair of black heels.

Styling her locks in an updo, the actress completed her look with a light palette of makeup.

In late 2021, Thylane revealed that she has had multiple surgeries in the past year due to complications with ovarian cysts.

The influencer shared an Instagram post about her health issues and posted photos of her hospital bed.

She explained that she had surgery after an ovarian cyst “exploded in her stomach.”

“The next day I had an appointment with a wonderful doctor (Olivier Kadoch) who immediately saw that I had a 5.6 cm cyst touching my ovary, so he sent me to do an IRM and was diagnosed an hour later. the doctor called me and asked me to go straight to the hospital for emergency surgery.’

Today I finally feel better. I finally feel free. I really thought I was crazy for complaining about my stomach for so long. Glad I never gave up,” she gushed.

“From this experience, I’ve learned that when your body hurts, don’t let it slide and take care of it, see different doctors until some of them find the problem and cure it. Any pain, even the little ones, can hide something far more important.”

Thylane went on to thank her doctor “who literally saved my life,” as well as her mother for traveling from the south of France to be with her. She ended her post by paying tribute to friend Ben Attal ‘who helped me with my stomach problems since 1 year ❤️.’