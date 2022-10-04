Thylane Blondeau and Pixie Geldof don matching grey argyle jumpers at the Miu Miu show during PFW

Thylane Blondeau and Pixie Geldof looked perfect in matching outfits at the Miu Miu show during Paris Fashion Week at Palais d’Iena on Tuesday.

Model Thylane, 21, cut a gray polo shirt from the fashion house with an argyle pattern and showed off her nimble legs in a pair of small black leather shorts.

Singer Pixie, 32, matched the star in a wide V-neck sweater of the same design, paired with a sheer white skirt with a lace trim.

Bob Geldof’s daughter carried her essentials in a light blue handbag and wore pink ballet-inspired high heels to give her a few extra inches.

Her blonde locks were up in an elegant updo, with several strands down to frame her face, and she completed her look with a bold blue eyeshadow.

Thylane added a brown worn belt to tie her at the waist and added chunky black loafers and chunky gray socks to complete her preppy look.

Her dark brown locks were smoothed from her face and braided into small pigtails, and she opted for pink eyeshadow and lip gloss.

Once inside, she wrapped herself in a plaid coat draped over her shoulders.

It comes after Pixie was reportedly rejected from the Molly Goddard show at London Fashion Week for being late on Saturday.

She was glued to her phone as she walked to and from the Marylebone presentation in a blue cardigan with black patchwork prints and a white blouse with ruffles underneath.

Pixie continued her look with black leggings and matching clogs as she framed her face with sunglasses and wore her blonde locks in a tousled bun.

The socialite carried her essentials around in a metallic silver handbag and was pictured talking to a security guard standing outside the venue.

Pixie’s representatives were approached by MailOnline for comment at the time.

She was recently pictured with her husband George Barnett and their daughter in Cannes, whose name is unknown.

Pixie has been married to These New Puritans drummer George since 2017, when the couple tied the knot in a lavish ceremony in Mallorca.

Close friends Alexa Chung and Daisy Lowe were bridesmaids, with guests including Louis Tomlinson, Harry Styles and Nick Grimshaw.

Pixie never formally announced her pregnancy, but on July 9 last year, she posted an artful photo to Instagram of her pregnant silhouette.

Her pregnancy was first reported in March when she was seen outside with a bump.

The couple is also friends with Princess Eugenie and attended her 2018 wedding to industry director Jack Brooksbank.

Pixie is the third daughter of Bob and Paula Yates, who died tragically in 2000 at the age of 41 from a heroin overdose.

The couple married in 1986 and had Pixie, Fifi, 39 and Peaches, but tragically history repeated itself in April 2014 when their middle child Peaches died of an overdose at the age of 25.

