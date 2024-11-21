Thursday Night Football: Steelers vs. Browns fantasy football breakdown

You can watch Thursday night football: Steelers vs. Browns at 8:20 pm ET/5:20 pm PT on Amazon Prime Video.

Tonight we get another dose of divisional action when the Pittsburgh Steelers (8-2) travel to Ohio to take on the Cleveland Browns (2-8). Now, the last few division matchups we’ve had on TNF have been pretty good for fantasy football purposes, so we have to hope this doesn’t turn into your typical (or rather, AFC North-specific) rock brawl. the Steelers), where only kickers and punters seem to be having a day (looking at you, Chris Boswell).

Let’s go to the story of the tape.

Should we worry about our Browns receivers?

As mentioned in the intro, the Steelers thrive in games that feature tough running, even tougher defense, and a final score that feels more like a hockey game than a football game (okay, I’m exaggerating, but when you’re involved in fantasy prospects, the Steelers are not the best draw for your players). This style of play is not exactly conducive to opposing receivers. Let’s take a look at the results of some high-profile pass catchers facing Pittsburgh this season:

Drake London (2-15)

Courtland Sutton (1-26)

Quentin Johnston/Ladd McConkey (combined 5-88-1)

Michael Pittman Jr./Josh Downs (combined 14-195-1)

CeeDee Lamb (5-62)

Brock Bowers (9-71)

Garrett Wilson/Davante Adams (combined 8-91)

Malik Nabers (7-71)

Aside from Joe Flacco’s midgame eruption, the Steelers have, for the most part, kept opposing receivers at bay, especially as the names and resumes have gotten brighter.

But let’s look at things specifically from the context of this game. The Steelers should comfortably defeat the Browns, as the better team. But we cannot ignore one important factor: Jameis Winston.

Winston has been everything fantasy managers have dreamed of: his usual gunslinger, raising the ceiling of every Browns pass catcher, no matter the matchup or situation. The Browns have also had a ton of passing since Winston took over; Whether it’s because they know the passing game gives them the best chance to win or because they realize Nick Chubb won’t be fit again this season remains to be seen. However, Winston’s nature has revitalized David Njoku, Cedric Tillman, Jerry Jeudy and Elijah Moore. Njoku, Moore and Jeudy all had great games last week even though the Browns ultimately fell, 35-14.

Sure, the Saints’ injury-hit defense pales in comparison to the Steelers’, but with Cleveland adopting a pass-first mentality (and then, when the pass fails, pass again), all of these receivers should have your chances in this game. .

I’m most concerned about Tillman, who will likely get targets but will also be followed by Joey Porter Jr. So while I expect more sacks than last week, Tillman’s ceiling could have a cap. Fortunately, Winston is no stranger to passing the ball around. I’m starting Tillman, Njoku and Jeudy, and I’m considering Moore in deep leagues.

Now let’s hope the weather permits: it looks like it will rain during the game.

Will Najee Harris continue like this?

It seems that joining Najee Harris has been more common than singing his praises. He’s too slow, he has no electricity in his runs, he has to share the load with Jaylen Warren, he doesn’t catch passes.

Blah blah blah. All Harris has done since Week 6 is produce.

Even last week, when he held under 70 rushing yards, Harris still racked up 93 total yards thanks to four receptions. As Matt Harmon has said this season, Russell Wilson has been a “touchdown or checkdown” quarterback (last week, both Harris and Warren caught four passes each) in the context of the play-action passing offense. the Steelers.

Basically, even in tough matchups, Harris has a safe floor and a solid ceiling. He comes into this game with a streak of touchdowns or 90 total yards in five consecutive games. Expect the streak to continue tonight.

This embedded content is not available in your region.

Can Mike Williams be MVS-lite for the Steelers?

Mike Williams joined the Steelers and immediately caught a pass for a deep touchdown. Basically, your bread and butter. And it’s a skill that works well with Russell Wilson’s deep passing strengths.

Of course, in his second game as a Steeler, Williams didn’t receive a single target, leaving a big zero for players in deep leagues who took a chance on the big-play receiver in a positive matchup.

Williams is registered in only 16% of leagues, down 4% from last week, which is understandable. But I would keep it hidden in the bank if possible; It’s not out of the realm of possibility for Williams to fit into the MVS role, that 3-120-1 type of role. That probably wouldn’t change the prospects of George Pickens or Harris.

Williams was fighting a losing battle in a crowded Jets offensive weapons room. But there is room for him to thrive on this Steelers team, because of the way he is built and the way he likes to play offense. I remain cautiously optimistic about his addition; If he can produce a big play or two in a positive matchup tonight, I’ll add him off waivers.

SITTING: Pat Freiermuth, TE, Pittsburgh Steelers

You’re probably reading the heading above and thinking one of two things: 1) “Who cares about a TE who isn’t in the top 10?” or 2) “I’m not benching a starting tight end, not when Kyle Pitts, Dalton Kincaid, Evan Engram and Taysom Hill are all fired.”

And I understand both feelings. It’s not fun for me either. But just as you’re probably thinking about one of those two things, you also need to understand two more things. 1) Pat Freiermuth (54% of roster) has seemingly been eliminated from the Steelers offense, save for the occasional short pass over the middle or red zone target of the scramble drill; he hasn’t surpassed the three-target mark in any of his last six games, and 2) the Browns have completely silenced opposing tight ends this season.

Don’t let the green on your fantasy app fool you: If you have a better option at TE this week (maybe you landed Will Dissly, Jonnu Smith or Zach Ertz or want to go deep with Ja’Tavion Sanders), fire them. above.