Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football games, including tonight’s game. In addition to Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+, and more.

A standard subscription to Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those who receive qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all other Prime benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.