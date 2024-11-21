Home Sports Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight
Sports

Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight

written by Alexander
NEW ORLEANS, LOUISIANA – NOVEMBER 17: Jerry Jeudy #3, Jameis Winston #5 and Elijah Moore #8 of the Cleveland Browns celebrate a touchdown in the third quarter against the New Orleans Saints at Caesars Superdome on November 17, 2024 in New Orleans, Louisiana. (Photo by Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

The Cleveland Browns host the Pittsburgh Steelers tonight for Thursday Night Football. (Sean Gardner/Getty Images)

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season begins tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Heading into tonight’s game, the Steelers are 8-2, while the Browns are 2-8. As expected, the odds for tonight’s TNF game favor Pittsburgh over Cleveland. The Steelers vs Browns game will be broadcast live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 pm ET. Read on to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the NFL’s Week 12 schedule.

Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024

Coverage start time: 7 pm Eastern Time

Start time: 8:15 pm Eastern/5:15 pm Pacific

Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns

Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio

Transmission: Amazon Prime Video

The Steelers visit the Browns tonight, Nov. 21, for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.

Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football games, including tonight’s game. In addition to Amazon Prime Video, an Amazon Prime subscription includes free shipping, exclusive deals, access to Prime Day sales events, Amazon Music, a year of free GrubHub+, and more.

A standard subscription to Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those who receive qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all other Prime benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.

$15/month on Amazon

All Eastern Time

Thursday, November 21, 2024

Sunday, November 24, 2024

  • Minnesota vs. Chicago: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

  • Detroit vs. Indianapolis: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)

  • New England vs. Miami: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Tampa Bay vs. New York: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Dallas vs. Washington: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Kansas City vs. Carolina: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Tennessee vs. Houston: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • Denver vs. Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)

  • San Francisco vs. Green Bay: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Arizona vs. Seattle: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)

  • Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)

Monday, November 25, 2024

In short, here are all the ways you can watch NFL games in 2024.

