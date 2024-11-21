Thursday Night Football: How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns NFL game tonight

Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season begins tonight with a Thursday Night Football game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and the Cleveland Browns. Heading into tonight’s game, the Steelers are 8-2, while the Browns are 2-8. As expected, the odds for tonight’s TNF game favor Pittsburgh over Cleveland. The Steelers vs Browns game will be broadcast live nationally on Amazon Prime Video tonight at 8:15 pm ET. Read on to find out what you need to know, plus the rest of the NFL’s Week 12 schedule.
How to watch the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game:
Date: Thursday, November 21, 2024
Coverage start time: 7 pm Eastern Time
Start time: 8:15 pm Eastern/5:15 pm Pacific
Game: Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns
Location: Huntington Bank Field, Cleveland, Ohio
Transmission: Amazon Prime Video
What channel is the Pittsburgh Steelers vs Cleveland Browns game broadcast on?
The Steelers visit the Browns tonight, Nov. 21, for the next Thursday Night Football game of the season, streaming on Amazon Prime Video.
Amazon Prime Video is the exclusive home for NFL Thursday Night Football games, including tonight's game.
A standard subscription to Amazon Prime costs $15 monthly or $139 annually, but discounts are available for students and those who receive qualified government assistance. You can try Amazon Prime free for 30 days. You can also subscribe directly to Prime Video and forego all other Prime benefits. A Prime Video subscription costs $9 monthly.
$15/month on Amazon
Complete schedule for Week 12 of the 2024 NFL season:
All Eastern Time
Thursday, November 21, 2024
Sunday, November 24, 2024
Minnesota vs. Chicago: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)
Detroit vs. Indianapolis: 1:00 pm ET (FOX)
New England vs. Miami: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tampa Bay vs. New York: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Dallas vs. Washington: 1:00 p.m. ET (FOX)
Kansas City vs. Carolina: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
Tennessee vs. Houston: 1:00 p.m. ET (CBS)
-
Denver vs. Las Vegas: 4:05 p.m. ET (CBS)
San Francisco vs. Green Bay: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Arizona vs. Seattle: 4:25 p.m. ET (FOX)
Philadelphia vs. Los Angeles: 8:20 p.m. ET (NBC, Peacock)
Monday, November 25, 2024
All the ways to watch NFL games this season:
