Thunderstorm asthma epidemic warning for south eastern Australia

Australians have been warned that a deadly thunderstorm asthma epidemic could be brewing on the east coast of the country.

Professor Janet Davies, who heads the allergy research group at Queensland University of Technology, told Daily Mail Australia that a ‘perfect storm’ of high pollen counts, humidity and wet weather would form over the summer.

She said the events would be brought on by La Nina – a wet weather pattern that has returned to the country for the third time in a row this year.

Thunderstorm asthma epidemics can affect people with no previous diagnosis of asthma (stock image)

The last major asthma incident involving thunderstorms occurred in Melbourne in 2016.

Thousands of people, many who had never been diagnosed with asthma, were taken to hospital, while 10 died from breathing complications.

‘They tend to happen every five to six years,” Professor Davies said.

‘We haven’t had one since the big Victorian event in 2016 and we’re going for our third La Nina this summer.’

The epidemics are caused when rain breaks the pollen from temperate grasses into small particles, which are then suspended in the air and inhaled by residents.

Professor Davies has studied the phenomenon for years and is a former head of the National Health and Research Council and the Auspollen partnership.

The Alliance established Australia’s first national standardized pollen monitoring program.

Professor Davies said the consistent wet weather in recent years is causing the pollen-producing grasses to become more widespread and abundant.

A scientific paper published by her team this year found that pollen counts in Brisbane between 2017 and 2021 were almost triple those recorded in the period 1994 to 1999.

Professor Davies said events were particularly focused in south-eastern Australia.

“Across the globe there have been 23 thunderstorm asthma epidemics in the last 20 years and 10 of those were in Australia,” she said.

Melbourne (pictured) experienced an asthma incident during thunderstorms in 2016 and they are associated with La Nina weather patterns

“There was the big event in Melbourne, but there have been events across the southeast in the temperate region from Victoria through NSW to southern Queensland”.

Deakin University AIRwatch director Associate Professor Cenk Suphioglu said this week that conditions in Victoria heading into November were a ‘perfect storm’ for another event.

Professor Davies said it was not just people with diagnosed asthma who were at risk.

‘Those affected in Victoria were allergic to temperate grasses, particularly ryegrass pollen, and had a history of hayfever, but only about half had a previous diagnosis of asthma and were later found to have latent asymptomatic asthma’.

Hay fever or seasonal allergic rhinitis is present in the vast majority of people affected.

A recent study found that clinical tests can determine a risk factor for thunderstorm asthma, and concerned people with hay fever should talk to their doctor, who can prescribe preventive asthma treatments.