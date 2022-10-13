WhatsNew2Day
Thunder vs. Spurs: Start time, where to watch, what’s the latest

By Merry

The Oklahoma City Thunder plays against the San Antonio Spurs at AT&T Center

The Oklahoma City Thunder spend $35,851,431 per win, while the San Antonio Spurs spend $97,816,273 per win

Playtime: 8:00 PM EDT on Thursday, October 13, 2022

Broadcast information

National television: N/A
Home TV: Bally Sports SW-SA
Off TV: Bally Sports OK
Home radio: WOAI/KXTN
Road Radio: WWLS 98.1FM OKC

When the game is up and running, you can follow it here!

