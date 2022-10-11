WhatsNew2Day
Latest News And Breaking Headlines


Thunder vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions

Sports
By Merry

The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) plays the Detroit Pistons (2-2) at Little Caesars Arena

Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022

Oklahoma City Thunder 18, Detroit Pistons 18 (Q1 04:49)

What’s the buzz on Twitter?

Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

Thunder knocks down the first four buckets from the center
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/59A9Umx6Sn19:27

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Cunningham gets the 3-point game and the Pistons lead 2. – 7:25 PM

1665246302 586 Magic vs Mavericks Play by play highlights and reactions
NBA on ESPN @ESPNNBA

Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS7:24 PM

1665530940 133 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Things you’ll want to see from Isaiah Stewart on 4 misses: Being able to make something happen from the dribble when you run off the line and the right access passes. He did both in these first six minutes – 7:24 PM

1665369250 339 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

OKC’s first 12 points:
Giddey 3
man 3
Dort 3
Giddey 3 (!) – 7:24 PM

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#pistons trail 16-15 with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Ivey does a little bit of everything with 2 points, 2 rebs, 2 asts and a block. – 19:22
1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

OKC doesn’t even try to excel on the attacking glass. – 19:22

1665369250 136 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles

Crafty finish by Jalen Williams who is back on just one shooting sleeve. He wore two on Sunday. – 19:21

1665369250 607 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Josh Giddey’s Rare Heat Control – 7:20 p.m.

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Ivey blocked Dort, pushed the pace and found Saddiq Bey for a 3.- 19:18

Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Michael Gallagher @MikeSGallagher

Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Isaiah Stewart was run from the three-point line, put the ball on the ground and made a mad shot into the paint… – 7:17 pm

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Duren is up for Bagley. – 19:16

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

That is too bad. The injury bug continues to bite the Pistons. – 19:16

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Duren comes in for Bagley. – 7:15 pm

1665369251 675 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Joe Mussatto @joe_mussatto

Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Marvin Bagley just spilled and he’s hurt. He can’t put pressure on that right leg. He is helped off the field by Buddy Boeheim and Isaiah Stewart. – 7:14 pm

1665530941 130 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Vincent Goodwill @VinceGoodwill

Marvin Bagley landed hard on his right knee, perhaps in a wet spot. Barely put any weight on it. Straight to the locker room – 7:14 pm

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Bagley is in pain. Cade Cunningham, Isaiah Stewart and Buddy Boeheim help him off the floor – 7:14 pm

1665369250 607 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q
Being helped off the floor – 7:14 pm

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Marvin Bagley slipped on the floor, made a serious split and it looks like he really hurt his knee. He is helped to his feet. – 19:13

1665369250 339 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Brandon Rahbar @BrandonRahbar

First shot of the game: Josh Giddey splashes a 3.
Tip of the hat to Chip Engelland every time Giddey hits one now. – 19:12

1665530941 409 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Jon Hamm @JonMHamm

Josh Giddey: Stretchy Point Guard – 19:12

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Bojan Bogdanovic is in street clothes tonight. – 7:11 pm

1665369250 607 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Clemente Almanza @CAlmanza1007

That Tre Mann & JDub P&R/P will be so dishonest lol – 19:09

1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

THE basketball is coming!
@Jaden Ivey

@Cade Cunningham

@Isaiah Stewart

@Marvin Bagley

🔹 @SaddiqBey pic.twitter.com/QlZtkllWBa6:57 pm

1665530942 994 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#pistons Appetizers: Cunningham, Ivey, Bey, Bagley and Stewart. – 6:53 PM
1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2
#pistons striker Isaiah Livers (hip) does not warm up with the team. – 18:47
1665405780 972 Zion Williamson estimates 80 percent of players in the league
Christian Clark @cclark_13

Brandon Ingram essentially missed a third of the 2021-2022 regular season. He played in 55 games, one less than Shai Gilgeous-Alexander, who was eliminated with weeks left in the season when OKC hit the gas. nola.com/sports/pelican…18:42

Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝I expect the game to be very competitive from the jump… I’m very excited to see how we react in this different environment.❞
Coach Daigneault addresses the media ahead of tonight’s game against the Pistons pic.twitter.com/CSxNLvDQgo6:40 PM

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets some pregame shooting. pic.twitter.com/mu9cGRAgso18:31

Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

on stage pic.twitter.com/AONk738g8518:26

1665530942 362 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530943 713 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“He just never shrunk in any situation”
@Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault tells @Vincent Goodwill what impressed him the most? @Josh Giddeyrookie year and what he will improve on this season.
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/NNSxLKFzBZ6:20 p.m.

1665530942 287 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Detroit Pistons @DetroitPistons

National Coming Out Day is a day to raise awareness that LGBTQ+ people exist everywhere.
Proud allies, the Detroit Pistons are here to support you no matter what step of your journey you are at. pic.twitter.com/HVKoKTEU5W18:12

1665530943 82 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Hamidou Diallo (quad) will not play tonight, Casey said. He’s still “gimpy,” but if it was a regular season game, he’d probably play. They are careful – 17:25

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers, who is battling a nagging hip injury, reminds him of a young Shane Battier. – 17:25

1665530939 458 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Mike Curtis @MikeACurtis2

Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren is good to go for tonight against the Thunder. – 17:19

1665530941 188 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Omari Sanfoka II @omarisankofa

Dwane Casey said Jalen Duren will play tonight. – 17:19

1665530940 884 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
James Edwards III @JLEdwardsIII

Dwane Casey said that Jalen Duren (shoulder) will play. – 17:18

Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

The final slate of the preseason kicks off tonight in Detroit as the Thunder will try to transfer its intensity and dominance on both ends of the floor.
@NickAGallo and @ParisNLawson bring you today’s @OUHealth Game Day report 📝 pic.twitter.com/1uy6n4RWoK15:55

1665530943 837 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Rod Beard @detnewsRodBeard
#pistons rookie Jaden Ivey embraces the speed, physicality of the NBA: bit.ly/3rLuTLR15:51
Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Zach Lowe @ZachLoe_NBA

Lowe Post podcast: Cade Cunningham on the young Pistons who haunt the Bad Boys legacy. Then @Jamal Collier + I share the vision of DET. Finally @Marc J Spears + @kendra__andrews bring information galore on Draymond/Poole/GSW
Apple: apple.co/3RSAMBy

Spotify: spoti.fi/3RMEjBu2:40 pm

1665369250 136 Timberwolves vs Clippers Play by play highlights and reactions
Rylan Stiles @Rylan_Stiles
#Thunder roster projection 2.0 a week away from the regular season #ThunderUpwards:
Thunderousintentions.com/2022/10/11/okl…13:56
Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
Oklahoma City Thunder @okcthunder

❝Being blessed with an extension…it’s a dream to be honest.❞
Last summer, Kenrich Williams signed a multi-year contract extension which he describes as ‘the best feeling ever’. pic.twitter.com/HRGTIwjERY13:42 o’clock

1665244650 915 Jamal Murray injures hamstring heads to locker room
Sirius XM NBA @SiriusXMNBA

“I can’t wait for him to be healthy and back on the ground with us”
@Josh Giddey shares with @Vincent Goodwill why is he so excited to play with? @Chet Holmgren.
#ThunderUp pic.twitter.com/6ElnxxzsVT13:21

1665530943 864 Thunder vs Pistons Play by play highlights and reactions
the bell @ringernba

The 2022 Pistons Burn To Be Awesome. Their goal is to build a new era of Detroit basketball. They share a deep-seated hunger to change things NOW.
@MirinFader: thereringer.com/nba/2022/10/11…1.16 pm

You might also like More from author

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More