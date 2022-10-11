Thunder vs. Pistons: Play-by-play, highlights and reactions
The Oklahoma City Thunder (3-1) plays the Detroit Pistons (2-2) at Little Caesars Arena
Game time: 7:00 PM EDT on Tuesday, October 11, 2022
Oklahoma City Thunder 18, Detroit Pistons 18 (Q1 04:49)
Thunder knocks down the first four buckets from the center
Marvin Bagley III left the competition with an obvious leg injury. pic.twitter.com/elnyMcWGYS – 7:24 PM
Things you’ll want to see from Isaiah Stewart on 4 misses: Being able to make something happen from the dribble when you run off the line and the right access passes. He did both in these first six minutes – 7:24 PM
#pistons trail 16-15 with 6:07 left in the first quarter. Ivey does a little bit of everything with 2 points, 2 rebs, 2 asts and a block. – 19:22
Crafty finish by Jalen Williams who is back on just one shooting sleeve. He wore two on Sunday. – 19:21
Ivey blocked Dort, pushed the pace and found Saddiq Bey for a 3.- 19:18
Marvin Bagley’s injury didn’t look good.
Jalen Duren joins a Cade, Ivey, Saddiq, Beef Stew, Duren lineup – 7:17 pm
Then start this thing up Josh Giddey
Isaiah Stewart was run from the three-point line, put the ball on the ground and made a mad shot into the paint… – 7:17 pm
Marvin Bagley III slipped and appeared to injure his right knee. He is helped off the ground. – 7:14 pm
Marvin Bagley III slipped on the floor and suffered a non-contact knee injury early in the 1Q
First shot of the game: Josh Giddey splashes a 3.
Tip of the hat to Chip Engelland every time Giddey hits one now. – 19:12
THE basketball is coming!
Jaden Ivey
Piston starters: Cade Cunningham, Jaden Ivey, Saddiq Bey, Isaiah Stewart and Marvin Bagley.
Bojan bogdanovic hasn’t been out for warmups, and neither has Isaiah Lives. So I assume they are out. – 18:56
Tonight’s appetizers:
Cade Cunningham
Jaden Ivey
Saddiq Bey
Marvin Bagley III
Isaiah Stewart- 18:56
#pistons striker Isaiah Livers (hip) does not warm up with the team. – 18:47
❝I expect the game to be very competitive from the jump… I’m very excited to see how we react in this different environment.❞
Thunder guard Shai Gilgeous-Alexander gets some pregame shooting.
“He just never shrunk in any situation”
@Oklahoma City Thunder Head Coach Mark Daigneault tells @Vincent Goodwill what impressed him the most? @Josh Giddeyrookie year and what he will improve on this season.
National Coming Out Day is a day to raise awareness that LGBTQ+ people exist everywhere.
Hamidou Diallo (quad) will not play tonight, Casey said. He’s still “gimpy,” but if it was a regular season game, he’d probably play. They are careful – 17:25
Dwane Casey said Isaiah Livers, who is battling a nagging hip injury, reminds him of a young Shane Battier. – 17:25
Dwane Casey says Jalen Duren is good to go for tonight against the Thunder. – 17:19
The final slate of the preseason kicks off tonight in Detroit as the Thunder will try to transfer its intensity and dominance on both ends of the floor.
#Thunder roster projection 2.0 a week away from the regular season #ThunderUpwards:
❝Being blessed with an extension…it’s a dream to be honest.❞
“I can’t wait for him to be healthy and back on the ground with us”
@Josh Giddey shares with @Vincent Goodwill why is he so excited to play with? @Chet Holmgren.
