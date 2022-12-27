Thunder ace is a tricky chase to end a three-game losing streak

sydney thunder 0 for 124 (Hales 59*, Gilkes 56*) hit brisbane heat 6 for 121 (Munro 43, Green 2-14) for 10 wickets

The Sydney Thunder vanquished their demons with a belligerent chase on a tricky Sydney Showground Stadium surface to defeat the Brisbane Heat by 10 wickets to snap a three-match losing streak.

The Thunder won their first game since the start of the season, while the Heat fell to a 1-3 record.

Thunder openers exorcise demons

It only took the Thunder 11 turnovers to surpass that infamous total. Gilkes had a duck that night and made just six runs in four innings this season, but he emerged from his drought by fluently attacking fast stars Michael Neser and Mark Steketee.

Gilkes dominated early before Hales took over to make sure the Thunder didn’t waste such an impressive platform. Thunder took the power surge in the over 11 and Gilkes capitalized with three sixes and a four, racking up 25 runs from legspinner Mitchell Swepson to reach his half-century in style.

Soon after, Hales reached his half-century before breaking the winning boundary to ensure the home fans cheered enthusiastically, in contrast to their mocking celebrations during the Strikers match.

Heat bowlers struggle to fire a shot

Even though they had a modest total to defend, the Heat would have felt confident given their offense and the Thunder’s hitting weaknesses.

Neser, who had claimed six wickets in two previous BBL games, including a hat-trick, loomed large and was expected to produce early trouble.

But he was unusually on the loose and so was his partner-in-crime Steketee as Heat never recovered. It appeared they were bowling a different wicket as the Heat bowlers seemed taken aback by the aggressive Thunder openers.

They fell apart towards the end in a lackluster performance and will have to go back to the drawing board to revive a stuttering season.

Qadir impresses in Thunder debut

Of course there were assists but Usman Qadir made an impressive Thunder debut going 1 for 19 in four overs. He pitched accurately with his looping deliveries constantly taunting hitters. Perhaps the most impressive feat of his was not conceding a limit.

The son of legendary Pakistani spinner Abdul Qadir, he joined the team to cover for the injured Tanveer Sangha.

Qadir, who has played 23 T20Is for Pakistan, last played in the BBL four years ago for Perth Scorchers, but put in only a modest performance.

With the Heat struggling, he came on the attack at the 10th and pitched neatly during a period when hitters Colin Munro and Jimmy Peirson sought to put their foot down.

Qadir was rewarded with Peirson’s wicket at 15, although he had a mixed bag on the pitch. He made an excellent dive catch to dismiss opener Max Bryant in the second over, but was unable to replicate that borderline effort when he pardoned Xavier Bartlett in the seventeenth over of the innings.

Qadir also blew a ferocious return chance in the penultimate over but failed to dampen his strong debut.

Nasty hit by Peirson, Bartlett shows hitting potential

It may not have been Gabba’s infamous pitch of the first test, but the surface of the Showground was difficult to hit at first.

This was evident when Peirson took a nasty blow to the neck after a rising pitch from fast-paced Nathan McAndrew. He kept hitting after receiving medical attention, but never seemed comfortable.

With stalwart Chris Lynn gone, and Usman Khawaja and Marnus Labuschagne on Test duties, the Heat’s hitting has revolved around recruit Sam Billings, but he scored just one run against his former team.

Munro, another high-profile recruit, had his best score of the season, but the heavy hitter was uncharacteristically even. He made 43 of 47 balls before dropping on 16 amid the surge.

It looked like the Heat could barely muster 100, but they were given a late boost by Bartlett, who, 12 months ago, became a true all-rounder before his hitting took a nosedive.