Thug who whacked man with a baseball bat on NYC street is released on bail

A felon who used a baseball bat to clock a homeless person over the head in New York City was released on bail Wednesday night for $7,500.

Karim Azizi, 36, was arrested from his home in Harlem on Wednesday morning, days after police released surveillance footage of him punching a 47-year-old man over the head from behind on Tuesday.

His attorney Jason Goldman told DailyMail.com, “Karim is a lifelong New Yorker and a father of three who has never walked so much in his life. There’s more to this story than meets the eye.’

Police believe there was a “verbal altercation” between Azizi and the homeless man in broad daylight prior to the attack.

He was arrested around the corner from where the incident took place, outside a Chinese takeout restaurant in Hamilton Heights.

Azizi is represented by criminal defense attorney Jason Goldman, who told DailyMail.com that “there’s more to it than meets the eye”

Azizi was arrested on charges of attempted assault, assault and criminal possession of weapons.

He was photographed leaving night court with criminal defense attorney Goldman on Wednesday night.

On Wednesday afternoon, Azizi was paraded before the press when he was booked with Manhattan Central Booking.

He appeared sheepish in a video of the perpetrator’s walk, as hordes of the press photographed him being escorted to a patrol car with handcuffed legs.

He did not respond to comments, appeared calm and was relatively smartly dressed.

His arrest came after police released video footage of the brutal incident, which shows the suspect walking behind the victim outside a Chinese takeaway restaurant Golden Wok at 1770 Amsterdam Avenue.

He sped up slightly to catch a glimpse of the man’s face and fiddled with the baseball bat, which was tucked into the right leg of his pants.

Azizi wore a black tracksuit with Nike branding on his top. He also wore a mask that covered much of his face but occasionally slipped off.

The pedestrian he hit was wearing a red puffer jacket.

Azizi was arrested at his home in Harlem, just a few hundred meters from where the attack took place, according to police

The crime occurred around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, November 29, outside the Golden Wok takeaway in Hamilton Heights

He then pulls the bat completely out of his pants before swinging it violently from behind at the 47-year-old’s head, causing him to immediately sink forward.

The suspect then walks away before briefly returning to taunt the man on the ground before leaving for good.

The victim was rushed to a hospital in Harlem with a cut to his head and bruises, but was stable after the attack.