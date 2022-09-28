Thug who stormed ex-girlfriend’s house with fake machine gun is in line for massive payout

Police are to be forced to hand out a huge payout to a thug who stormed his ex-girlfriend’s home with a fake submachine gun – after an armed officer accidentally shot him in the leg.

Aaron Humphries, 32, sparked panic when he was seen sitting in a car with the 2ft long fake weapon.

It turned out to be a BB gun but armed officers rushed to the scene after receiving a 999 call from a terrified passerby.

Police cordoned off Ronkswood Hill in Worcester and ordered Humphries to get out of a white BMW he was in.

A witness filmed the moment a female officer’s gun accidentally went off. The bullet went through the car door and ricocheted into Humphries’ right leg.

Humphries was rushed to the Queen Elizabeth Hospital in Birmingham with life-changing injuries before being charged by police.

He admitted possession of an imitation firearm and criminal damage after the incident on October 2 last year.

Aaron Humphries, 32, sparked panic when he was seen sitting in a car with a fake gun

Humphries’ lawyer Iain Gould says he is likely to receive significant compensation as a result of his ‘horrendous injury’

The court also heard that Humphries had become ‘paranoid’ after taking drugs and had been caught growing 33 cannabis plants at a tanning salon in Worcester.

In January this year, the father-of-three was given a 20-month prison sentence suspended for two years at Worcester Crown Court.

Humphries is now expected to receive compensation after suing West Mercia Police

claims he is struggling to walk and was forced to give up his £45,000-a-year civil engineering job.

The case is currently being heard in the High Court, where the force admitted liability for battery.

His lawyer Iain Gould says he is likely to receive significant compensation as a result of his ‘horrendous injury’.

Humphries, 32, was seen sitting in his car with a 2ft fake submachine gun (stock)

Mr. Gould said: ‘Aaron, who had fallen asleep in his car, awoke to the sound of shouting and realized his vehicle was surrounded by police officers who trained their firearms on him.

‘In a state of shock and following commands given by the firearms team, Aaron

exited his vehicle and stood by the open driver’s door.

“He was holding nothing in his hands, a fact which was clearly visible to the police.

‘One of the officers approached Aaron with handcuffs while another approached with a taser; ‘red dots’ Aaron with the less lethal weapon.

‘Aaron remained fully compliant. Then, without warning, he was shot by one of the officers (identified as Officer B) with her carbine, a lethal weapon.

‘The bullet from Officer B’s carbine punctured the open door of Aaron’s car, struck Aaron’s left knee and then tore through his right leg, creating entry and exit wounds.

‘Aaron fell to the floor, bleeding and in excruciating pain, before being taken to hospital by ambulance for emergency surgery.

‘Following the incident Officer B was interviewed by the IOPC (Independent Office of Police Conduct).

‘Her account of events was that she accidentally fired her carbine while holding a large, heavy shield in her left hand and attempting to engage the safety catch with her right hand.

‘Yes, body-worn video captures the officer yelling ‘Sorry, sorry!’ immediately after her weapon was fired.’

A misconduct panel concluded that Officer B’s conduct had not breached standards of professional conduct, but revoked her firearms licence.

Mr. Gould added: “It was sheer luck that the ‘rogue bullet’ did not kill Aaron – or indeed one of the officer’s colleagues or indeed an innocent bystander.

‘But I am pleased to confirm that there will certainly be institutional accountability for what happened to Aaron as I have brought the full force of civil law against West Mercia Police in the form of High Court proceedings where they have now admitted full responsibility for assault and violence.

‘Aaron will eventually receive significant compensation – even if he would give it all up to change the trajectory of the bullet to a harmless one.’

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: ‘We can confirm that we have received a civil claim and legal proceedings are currently ongoing in relation to the claim.

‘West Mercia Police have admitted liability for violence as part of these ongoing civil proceedings.’